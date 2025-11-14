Children's Miracle Network and Walmart Canada Launch 2025 Spark a Miracle Campaign

Walmart kicks off the holiday season of giving with a $1 million donation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The season of giving just got brighter. Children's Miracle Network and Walmart Canada are proud to light up the holidays with the 2025 Spark a Miracle campaign to rally Canadians to help make miracles happen for kids receiving care at children's hospitals.

From November 14 to December 24, Walmart customers can make a difference at the checkout by donating in-store to support their local children's hospital foundation. Every dollar donated stays close to home, and 100% of all donations will support the nearest children's hospital for life-changing treatments, innovations, and more.

On Giving Tuesday, December 2nd, Walmart Canada is adding extra magic and will donate $1* for every toy sold in-store and online to children's hospital foundations in Canada through Children's Miracle Network, helping to ensure kids and their families receive the best care possible.

Meet two of this year's Champions: Zander and Lyndon

Zander and Lyndon are both fighters, born at just 25 weeks and facing overwhelming odds. They lost their triplet brother Billy, and the boys faced daunting challenges. Zander struggled with a heart condition and Lyndon battled seizures caused by cerebral palsy and epilepsy. But, thanks to donor-funded care at the Janeway Children's Hospital in St. John's, Newfoundland, they received the specialized treatment and therapy they needed to survive and thrive. Today, the boys are unstoppable, learning, laughing and living life to the fullest. Their story is a shining reminder of the miracles sparked by community generosity. Read more about their journey here.

Since teaming up in 1994 with Children's Miracle Network, Walmart Canada and its customers have raised more than $230 million for local children's hospital foundations. Every dollar raised through Spark a Miracle stays local, and helps fund cutting-edge research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and family-centred care ensuring every child receives the best chance at a healthy future.

"Walmart Canada, their associates, and their customers continue to demonstrate extraordinary leadership in supporting pediatric healthcare across the country", said Adam Starkman, President and CEO, Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Canada's children's hospitals work tirelessly to give kids the best chance at healthy, fulfilling lives--but they cannot do it alone. Partnerships like ours provide the vital support needed to ensure children's healthcare can truly succeed."

"There's something powerful about what happens during Spark a Miracle," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Walmart Canada. "You can feel the energy and kindness as associates and customers step up to help kids and families. It's what the season of giving is all about."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $850 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about the cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

*Walmart Canada will donate $1 from every toy sold in stores and on Walmart.ca on Giving Tues., Dec. 2, 2025, to Children's Miracle Network, up to a maximum donation of $200,000.

