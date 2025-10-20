The retailer's first Ambient Distribution Centre in Canada will better serve customers and the local community, powered by state-of-the-art technology

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada officially opened its most advanced distribution centre in Vaughan, Ontario, marking a significant step in better serving customers and the local community. The 550,000-square-foot facility, which is the retailer's first Ambient Distribution Centre (ADC) in Canada, leverages cutting-edge automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence to deliver products to families across Ontario with greater speed and reliability.

"The Vaughan ADC represents more than a new facility – it's a bold investment in our associates, our customers, and the future of retail in Canada," said Venessa Yates, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "When we combine cutting-edge technology with the passion and talent of our teams, we're not just improving how products move we're creating new opportunities, supporting local communities, and delivering for Canadians in meaningful ways. This is just the beginning of what's possible as we continue to grow and invest in Canada."

Walmart Canada's new Vaughan ADC is designed with customer and associate experience at its core, helping products move more quickly without compromising on safety. Leveraging advanced AI-driven warehouse management, autonomous forklifts, and automated storage and retrieval systems, this state-of-the-art facility enables Walmart Canada to ship up to 70 million cases annually.

"This state-of-the-art facility, our most advanced in Canada, is a game-changer for our associates and our customers and is just the start of how we're modernizing our supply chain, supported by the historic $6.5 billion investment in Canada announced earlier this year," said Matt Kelly, Vice President, Supply Chain, Walmart Canada. "Walmart Canada is building a supply chain that sets a new standard for efficiency, innovation and customer satisfaction as we continue to grow as a people-led, tech-powered company."

"We're thrilled to celebrate the official opening of this incredible facility," said Ken Illingworth, General Manager, Vaughan ADC. "Our team has worked diligently to bring this centre to life. Together, we're building a great place to work where technology and talent come together to create jobs of the future and make a real difference for our customers and our community."

"Vaughan has a thriving and ambitious business community, and we are a destination of choice for business investment," said Mayor of Vaughan Steven Del Duca. "I am proud that Walmart Canada saw the value of being part of our dynamic community. This new cutting-edge facility will bring hundreds of new jobs to our city, generate additional revenue, and further strengthen our local economy. Congratulations on this exciting new journey and thank you for choosing Vaughan!"

Facts about the new Vaughan Ambient Distribution Centre

Employs more than 200 associates, creating opportunities for skill development and career growth in high-tech logistics roles.

Currently services 131 stores and two fulfillment centres across Ontario, making it the highest-volume facility in Walmart Canada's best-in-class supply chain network.

550,000 sq. ft., 94 ft. tall and built vertically to maximize the vertical space and operational efficiency and reduce the overall footprint.

Facts about Walmart in Vaughan

Walmart Canada has been proudly serving the Vaughan community since 1997.

Vaughan is home to five Walmart stores and the new Vaughan Ambient Distribution Centre employing more than 1,500 associates.

