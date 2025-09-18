With a 3% earn rate on Walmart purchases, unlimited Reward Dollars and annual Delivery Pass subscription savings, cardholders save even more on top of Walmart's everyday low prices

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Rooted in its commitment to help Canadians save money and live better, Walmart Canada is unlocking more value and savings for customers with the launch of the enhanced, no-fee Walmart Rewards Mastercard, issued by Fairstone Bank of Canada. Since its inception more than 15 years ago, the Walmart Rewards Mastercard has helped Canadians redeem over $600 million in value at Walmart.

Walmart Rewards Mastercard (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

Now, Walmart Rewards Mastercard cardholders can maximize their Walmart Reward Dollars and earn 3% on Walmart purchases – in store and online, including Marketplace – and 1% on purchases made everywhere else. They can also save their rewards on their terms, earning unlimited Walmart Reward Dollars that never expire. Saving up for a Walmart purchase has never been easier.

The new and improved Walmart Rewards Mastercard also provides up to six months free of Delivery Pass with the purchase of an annual Delivery Pass subscription. Plus, new cardholders are eligible to receive a special welcome bonus of $25 in Reward Dollars.

This launch reinforces Walmart Canada's ongoing commitment to delivering everyday low prices to Canadians. Throughout the year, Walmart Canada has lowered prices on hundreds of key items to make a difference on its customers grocery bills. Not only is Walmart Canada helping customers save even more when they shop at Walmart Canada, they can now get even bigger rewards with the Walmart Rewards Mastercard.

"Canadians continue to feel the pressure of rising costs and are looking for ways to stretch their dollar a little further," said Joseph Godsey, Chief Growth Officer, Walmart Canada. "With a higher earn rate on Walmart purchases, our upgraded Walmart Rewards Mastercard has been redesigned with our customers' feedback in mind to help cardholders earn even more with every swipe, every tap and every purchase – no matter where they shop. We've built what we believe is a strong, no-fee rewards card and are proud to continue providing tremendous value to our customers on top of our everyday low prices."

"The relaunch of the Walmart Rewards Mastercard reflects our focus on modernizing product offerings and aligning with evolving customer needs," said Emilie Boulay, Chief Card Services Officer, Fairstone Bank. "We are proud to work with Walmart Canada on a program that enhances the value cardholders receive and reinforces our shared commitment to helping Canadians with their financial needs."

Additional Walmart Rewards Mastercard Features

Reward Dollars are earned in dollar equivalents, making it easy for cardholders to track how much they've earned and can redeem

Reward Dollars are redeemed in $5 increments via checkout in store or on Walmart.ca

increments via checkout in store or on Walmart.ca Customers can conveniently apply for a card in person at a Walmart store or online at WalmartRewards.ca

Existing Walmart Rewards Mastercard cardholders will automatically receive the enhanced card benefits on their current credit card. For more information and terms and conditions, visit WalmartRewards.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

