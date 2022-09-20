TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Walmart Canada are pleased to announce Infoway's PrescribeIT® electronic prescribing service is now available in 14 Walmart Canada pharmacies in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, with plans to expand to more stores by year-end.

PrescribeIT® allows prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals electronically to a patient's pharmacy of choice, resulting in more efficient patient care, enhanced safety and improved communication between clinicians.

Walmart Pharmacy Logo (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

"Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest retailers and pharmacy chains and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "PrescribeIT® will make it easier and more convenient for thousands of Walmart pharmacy patients to get their prescriptions filled, and it will improve the workflow of Walmart pharmacists and their communication with prescribers. We look forward to working with Walmart Canada as we continue to expand PrescribeIT® across the country."

"We are very excited about the new partnership with Infoway to offer PrescribeIT® in our stores," said Alex Hurd, Vice President, Health Services, Walmart Canada. "PrescribeIT® supports our mission of enhancing access to health services for Canadians by offering a frictionless health experience."

"PrescribeIT® has been a great addition to our pharmacy system, enabling the digitization of prescription-related services and making a positive impact on how we work," said Chris Lee, Vaughan, ON, Pharmacist Manager. "Having prescriptions directly sent to us has reduced the work needed to process prescriptions. Electronic communications with prescribers are effortless and reduces paperwork. More importantly, our patients do not have to worry about bringing physical prescriptions to fill, and can receive their prescriptions even quicker from our pharmacies."

PrescribeIT® is now live in more than 550 communities in six provinces (Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Manitoba), and Infoway is working with other provinces and territories to develop roll-out plans. More than 10,000 prescribers and 6,000 pharmacy sites are enrolled in the service. See the interactive locator map.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages -– Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT ®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Catherine Parry

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

Canada Health Infoway

647.267.7013

Email Us

Follow @Infoway

INQUIRIES ABOUT PRESCRIBEIT®

Tania Ensor

Vice President, External Relations, PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway

416.707.6285

Email Us

Follow @PrescribeIT_CA

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway