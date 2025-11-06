TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) is proud to announce the 11 clinical learners selected as recipients of the 2025 Connected Care Clinical Student Scholarship. Each recipient will receive up to $3,000 to support enrollment in digital health educational programs at accredited Canadian post-secondary institutions.

Delivered through Infoway's Centre for Clinical Innovation in Digital Health (CIDH), the scholarship supports students as they pursue studies that strengthen their digital health skills and expertise to become the next generation of healthcare leaders. It encourages innovation and helps advance the adoption of digital health solutions that improve Connected Care across Canada.

"This year's scholarship recipients represent the future of healthcare in Canada, one that embraces innovation to improve patient outcomes," said Krista Balenko, VP of Enablement and Operations at Canada Health Infoway. "It's inspiring to see so many students pursuing studies in health informatics and interest in improving how health information is collected, managed and exchanged. Their leadership will help to bridge the gap between clinical practice and technology, harnessing the potential of AI in healthcare to move Canada closer to truly connected care."

The 2025 Scholarship recipients come from diverse clinical backgrounds, including medicine, pharmacy, and nursing, and are pursuing programs at institutions across Canada, such as McMaster University, University of Calgary, University of Toronto, University of Victoria, University of Waterloo, Unity Health Toronto, and University of Winnipeg. Their studies cover a range of digital health topics, including AI in Healthcare, Health Informatics, Clinical Informatics, and Health Analytics.

The 2025 Connected Care Clinical Student Scholarship Recipients are:

Rasheedat Ajayi (PharmD & Health AI Academy Foundations Course, Unity Health Toronto)

Austin Bye (Dual Master of Nursing and Master of Science in Health Informatics, University of Victoria)

Caroline Frankfurter (Adaptive Leadership in the Age of AI, University of Toronto)

Anita Frioud (Laddered Pathway to Masters in Nursing, University of Calgary)

Se Jin Lee (BSc in Applied Computer Science: Health Informatics stream, The University of Winnipeg)

Julia Liou (Master of Health Informatics and Analytics, University of Waterloo)

Ziwei Liu (Master of Health Informatics, University of Toronto)

Anjali Nowbutt (Master of Health Informatics, University of Toronto)

Akosua Simons (Master of Health Informatics, University of Toronto)

Noelle Thundathil (Micro-Certificate in Health Data Analytics, University of British Columbia)

Do Won Park (Certificate of Health Analytics, McMaster University)

"To me, interoperability means enabling seamless, secure, and meaningful data exchange that supports informed, coordinated care," said Caroline Frankfurter, 2025 Scholarship Recipient. "This scholarship will help me advance innovation in digital health and contribute to building a more connected, equitable health system across Canada."

Through the Centre for Clinical Innovation in Digital Health (CIDH), Infoway remains committed to implementing initiatives that foster meaningful engagement with clinical leaders and learners to accelerate the adoption of Connected Care across Canada. To learn more about the CIDH, the 2025 Clinical Student Scholarship recipients, and upcoming initiatives, visit here.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy.

Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca .

Media Inquiries

Haley Armstrong

Senior Director, Public Relations and Communications, Canada Health Infoway

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway