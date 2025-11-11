Canada Health Infoway to Host 2025 Partnership Conference in Québec City

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) will welcome national and international health leaders, innovators, patients and clinicians, policymakers, and more to Québec City on November 17–18 for its annual Partnership Conference.

This year's theme, "Accelerating Connected Care: Innovation Driving Progress," reflects the momentum across Canada to modernize how health data is shared and used, improving access, coordination, and outcomes for providers and patients alike. Each year, the conference unites Canada's digital health community to share insights, celebrate progress, and strengthen collaboration toward a more connected, equitable, and patient-centred health system.

"The Partnership Conference is a powerful reminder of what's possible when Canada's health community comes together with a shared purpose," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Canada Health Infoway. "This event creates space for collaboration, learning, and innovation, helping us align around a common goal of advancing Connected Care and building a health system that truly works for everyone."

The 2025 program will feature key discussions on AI and responsible innovation, national data exchange, international strategies on interoperability, patient access, and the economic value of health data and digital health. Attendees will also hear updates from Infoway's major initiatives, such as the AI Scribe Program and the Vendor Innovation Program (VIP).

Expert voices from across the health ecosystem, including clinical leaders, policymakers, patient and caregiver communities, and system partners, will explore how Canada's digital health priorities are evolving in response to new opportunities, innovations, and lessons learned from the past year. Together, these perspectives will highlight how collaboration, modernization, and responsible innovation are driving progress toward a more connected and sustainable health system.

Virtual registration for the 2025 Infoway Partnership Conference is still open. To view the full program and register, visit here .

Held during Digital Health Week, the conference will also highlight the collective efforts of health system partners across Canada working to connect care and empower patients through better access to health information. To learn more and become a Participating Organization of Digital Health Week, you can contact us and download our toolkit to help share your support.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy.

Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

