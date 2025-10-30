TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Last week, Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) announced that registration is now open for the fourth annual Pan-Canadian Projectathon Testing Event.

Building on record-breaking participation from health ministries, regulatory bodies, provincial health agencies, industry leaders, and digital health vendors at the 2025 Projectathon event, Infoway looks forward to welcoming new and returning participants to the 2026 event.

Canada Health Infoway (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

Taking place virtually from February 24 to 26, 2026, the 2026 Pan-Canadian Projectathon is a three-day national testing event designed to validate and accelerate the adoption of digital health standards and specifications. Through structured, scenario-based testing, participants will demonstrate how their systems can successfully exchange health information using pan-Canadian interoperability standards.

"The Projectathon is a unique opportunity for public and private sector partners to come together in real time to solve complex health data exchange challenges," said Andrew Liu, VP of Architecture, Delivery and Conformance at Canada Health Infoway. "By testing solutions against pan-Canadian standards in a collaborative environment, we're not only accelerating the adoption of interoperable technologies but also ensuring these solutions meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and health systems. Events like this are critical to advancing a connected, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system across Canada."

Hosted by Infoway and organized in partnership with IHE Canada, the Projectathon strengthens the partnerships needed to drive technically sound solutions that align with clinical workflows and jurisdictional priorities. Participants will test and validate their solutions against the most extensive set of pan-Canadian specifications tested to date, including the Pan-Canadian Patient Summary (PS-CA) specification, the Pan-Canadian eReferral/eConsult (CA:eReC) specification, and the Pan-Canadian FHIR Exchange (CA:FeX). This work ensures compliance with pan-Canadian health data exchange standards and demonstrates readiness for real-world deployment in alignment with the Shared pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap.

Registration is now open for the 2026 Projectathon.

By bringing together key industry stakeholders, the 2026 Projectathon will support the development of more efficient, effective, and patient-centered digital health solutions, ultimately enhancing care coordination and improving outcomes for Canadians.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy.

Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

Media Inquiries

Haley Armstrong

Senior Director, Public Relations and Communications, Canada Health Infoway

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway