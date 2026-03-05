The sponsorship will come to life through grassroots soccer festivals, matchday experiences including ball kids, and storytelling that celebrates Canadian players and communities coast-to-coast.

Walmart Canada will be integrated throughout all Men's & Women's National Team home matches and Canadian Premier League matches (in-stadium, broadcast, social)

Canadian forward Jonathan David to support the collaboration as an official Walmart Canada ambassador

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada, Canada Soccer, and Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment announced a collaboration to help bring Canadians closer to the game.

As the country prepares for a historic era in soccer, with growing national pride and participation across communities, Walmart Canada's sponsorship of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League (CPL), reflects a shared commitment to making the game more accessible on the pitch, in the stands, at home and in communities across the country. Jonathan David, Canada Soccer Men's National Team forward, will support the collaboration as an official Walmart Canada ambassador.

"From aspiring athletes picking up their first cleats, to parents stocking up on game-day snacks, to fans gearing up with match-day essentials, soccer is helping to bring Canadians in communities across the country together like never before," said Andrew Go, Vice President, eCommerce and Marketing, Walmart Canada. "Through this sponsorship of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League, we're making it easy and fun to connect through soccer and celebrate what matters most: playing, celebrating and dreaming big, together."

Key highlights of the sponsorship include:

Jonathan David, official Walmart Canada Ambassador: One of the country's most accomplished and recognizable players, Canada Soccer Men's National Team forward Jonathan David will support the collaboration as an official Walmart Canada ambassador. David's journey from grassroots soccer to both the world stage and some of the biggest clubs in the world reflects what's possible when young athletes have access, opportunity and the support of their communities

National Team Match Ball Kids: As sponsors for Canada Soccer's Ball Kids program for National Team home games, Walmart Canada will be front and centre on matchday to bring youth soccer players closer to action.

Grassroots Soccer Fests: Walmart Canada will be an Official Partner of Canada Soccer's Grassroots Soccer Fests, activating at 100 local youth soccer club celebration days across Canada.

Multi-Channel Fan Engagement: Walmart Canada is connecting with fans where they are, including in-real-life experiences at National Team and CPL matches, special offers for fans including access to tickets, merchandise and fan experiences, activations at tentpole events during peak moments of the National Team calendar and branded integrations on match broadcasts.

An Assist for the Game

With more Canadians turning their attention to the pitch, this collaboration will help Canadians play, watch and celebrate soccer together

"Soccer has the power to bring people together in every community across Canada. Growing up, access to the game and seeing players you could relate to makes a real difference," said Jonathan David, Canada Soccer Men's National Team and Walmart Ambassador. "Collaborations like this help make the sport more visible, more accessible, and more connected to everyday Canadian families. That's how you inspire the next generation."

"Soccer in Canada is at an inflection point," said Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary, Canada Soccer. "To seize this moment, we need partners who are prepared to invest in the long-term growth of the game from grassroots participation to our National Teams. This collaboration strengthens our ability to expand access, deepen engagement and accelerate the sport's trajectory nationwide. It's the kind of alignment that turns momentum into lasting progress."

Through youth soccer programming, player ambassador initiatives, national events, and matchday experiences -- including ball kids at Canada Soccer National Team matches -- the collaboration will help ensure the sport is easy to access, easy to engage with and welcoming for Canadians from coast-to-coast.

"This collaboration reflects the momentum behind soccer in Canada and the kind of collaboration that moves the sport forward," said James Johnson, Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment. "When globally recognized brands like Walmart Canada invest in our game, it elevates visibility, accelerates growth and strengthens the entire ecosystem - from grassroots communities to the professional stage. Bringing partners of this scale into Canadian soccer is critical to expanding our reach, deepening fan engagement and ensuring the sport continues to thrive across the country."

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer.

About Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment

Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment (formerly Canadian Soccer Business) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships, licensing, and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Men's and Women's National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) is Canada's Tier 1 domestic men's professional soccer league, provides a national platform for Canadian players to compete at the highest level on home soil and gain exposure on the global stage, contributing to the long-term growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. As part of Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment's league portfolio, which also includes Premier Soccer Leagues Canada (PSLC), the CPL brings high-quality professional soccer to communities from coast-to-coast and competes in Concacaf- and FIFA-sanctioned competitions.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities.

Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

