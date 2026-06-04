Canadians can save more with Walmart+, the membership that pays for itself

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Walmart+ has arrived in Canada, unlocking a first-of-its-kind membership program that goes beyond delivery for Canadians, bringing together unlimited same-day delivery from store, free shipping with no order minimum from Walmart.ca and a subscription to Crave – all for $8.97 per month or $89 annually.

Walmart+ arrives in Canada, with unlimited delivery, free shipping with no order minimum and Crave, for only $8.97/month - the cost of a single delivery

Canada is the first Walmart market outside of the United States to launch Walmart+. This program offers everything customers love about Delivery Pass, which launched at the same everyday low price of $89 in 2023, plus more. Existing Delivery Pass members will automatically become Walmart+ members.

"Walmart+ is a game-changer for Canadians, especially the busy families who rely on our everyday low prices," said Catherine Theberge-Conner, Head of Membership, Walmart Canada. "With Walmart+, Canadians can access a unique membership offering that combines unlimited grocery and general merchandise delivery with benefits beyond retail – all for only $89 per year. Canadians are going to love the level of convenience, assortment and value they get with Walmart+, with more to come."

At launch, Walmart+ benefits include:

Unlimited free same-day delivery from store on orders over $35, at the same everyday low prices available in our stores. Members even save on Express Delivery, which arrives in 2 hours or less.

on orders over $35, at the same everyday low prices available in our stores. Members even save on Express Delivery, which arrives in 2 hours or less. Free shipping with no order minimum on thousands of items from Walmart.ca and the Walmart app.

from Walmart.ca and the Walmart app. A subscription to Crave Standard with Ads: From acclaimed Crave Originals like Heated Rivalry, Project Runway Canada, and Shoresy, to exclusive HBO and Max Originals, popular CTV and Noovo series, blockbuster films and more, Walmart+ is the only membership to offer Crave as an embedded benefit at no additional cost. Plus, members can access select live sports, including competitions from marquee leagues across Canada and around the world.

"Crave is built around bringing Canadians premium entertainment that fits naturally into their everyday lives," said Steve Cummings, Vice President, Subscription Sales and Partnerships, Bell Media. "Through Walmart+, we're making that experience even more accessible by pairing Crave's premium content lineup, with one of the country's most compelling membership offerings. It's an exciting opportunity to reach audiences through a service that delivers value and convenience, every day."

Walmart+ members will also continue to enjoy Walmart's flexible and convenient pickup and delivery experience, including:

The ability to add items to an existing scheduled order up to three hours prior to the start of their selected pickup or delivery slot time.

Express Delivery in two hours or less, for a discounted fee.

Free pickup from store.

"For the first time, we've unlocked free shipping with no order minimum, arriving as soon as the next day, for thousands of items on Walmart.ca," said Andrew Go, Vice President, eCommerce and Marketing, Walmart Canada. "This benefit is only available through Walmart+ and is going to transform how Canadians shop with Walmart, giving them even more convenience, value and flexibility every day."

Walmart+ is designed to help Canadians save time and get more value from the way they already shop at Walmart. New customers can start a free 30-day trial of Walmart+ at https://www.walmart.ca/en/plus

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $940 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For more information: Stephanie Fusco, Walmart Canada, [email protected]