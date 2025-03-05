Wall Financial Corporation Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Founder Peter Wall

Prior to March 2, Peter Wall controlled WFC through his ownership and control of 54% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. WFC has been informed that under Mr. Wall's estate arrangements, all of these common shares will pass to the Peter Wall Legacy Trust (the "Trust"). The governance structure of the Trust, as it relates to the common shares, comprises three Trustees.



His forward-thinking vision in tourism set the stage for One Wall Centre, an award-winning downtown landmark since 2001, and Wall Centre Richmond, which together provide nearly a thousand hotel rooms.



A passionate champion of arts and culture, Peter recognized the importance of world-class venues in shaping a city's identity. His dedication led to the development of premier performance spaces that have hosted legendary artists such as Pavarotti, Jessye Norman, and Ben Heppner. His impact extended beyond the skyline; he enriched the soul of Vancouver.



Beyond business, Peter was deeply committed to giving back. In 1991, he made a groundbreaking $15 million donation, the largest at the time to the University of British Columbia (UBC), establishing the Peter Wall Institute of Advanced Studies. This institute became a beacon for research and innovation, attracting some of the world's brightest minds, including Nobel Prize-winning scientist Michael Smith.



His generosity didn't stop there. In 2022, Peter launched the Peter Wall Legacy Awards, a $4 million annual grant and fellowship program supporting sustainability research and other global challenges, ensuring his commitment to progress continues to make an impact.



His love for the arts was equally profound. He played a key role in restoring and enhancing several of Vancouver's cultural landmarks, helping revive the York Theatre, expand the Orpheum Theatre, and establish the VSO School of Music. For Peter, potential was everywhere; not just in architecture, but in people, ideas, and communities.



Outside of business and philanthropy, Peter found exhilaration in the sport of kings — horse racing. A dedicated racehorse owner and breeder, he experienced the thrill of victory at the highest levels, celebrating wins in prestigious Grade 1 (G1) stakes races such as the $1M Pacific Classic, the Del Mar Derby, the Japan Cup, and the legendary Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. His deep passion for the sport and commitment to it ultimately led him to acquire Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver, BC, further cementing his influence in the world of thoroughbred racing.



Peter Wall's legacy is woven into the very fabric of Vancouver. His bold vision, boundless generosity, and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the city he so dearly loved.



His deep love and admiration for Vancouver went far beyond its breathtaking scenery, it was the city that captured his heart and inspired his soul. So profound was his connection that he composed a song in its honour, a heartfelt tribute to the place he cherished most. Through its lyrics, he celebrated the beauty, spirit, and essence of the city he so passionately called home.



In honour of his extraordinary contributions, Wall Financial Corporation remains committed to carrying forward his passion, vision, and dedication. Building a stronger, more vibrant Vancouver for generations to come.

About Wall Financial Corporation: Founded in 1969, Wall Financial Corporation has been investing in cities, their citizens, and public institutions for over 50 years. The company has developed more than 30,000 homes in Metro Vancouver, including over 15,000 rental units, thousands of single-family lots, over 10,000 condominiums, and two major hotels offering 939 rooms. Wall Financial Corporation has been at the forefront of creating mixed-use residential and commercial developments, preserving heritage buildings, and establishing cultural spaces to ensure vibrant and livable neighbourhoods throughout Vancouver.

