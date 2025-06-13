WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 12, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 27 shareholders were represented at the meeting, being 80.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM including setting the numbers at seven, and the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year.

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Name

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Oliver Borgers

25,793,700

(100.00%)

60

(0.00%)

Michael Redekop

25,793,680

(100.00%)

80

(0.00%)

Peter Ufford

25,793,680

(100.00%)

80

(0.00%)

Aliaksandra Wall

25,736,540

(99.78%)

57,220

(0.22%)

Bruno Wall

25,736,690

(99.78%)

57,070

(0.22%)

Darcee Wise

25,736,610

(99.78%)

57,150

(0.22%)

Simon Yoon

25,736,560

(99.78%)

57,200

(0.22%)

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, CEO and CFO, Wall Financial Corporation, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.

