WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES Q1 2026 FISCAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the three months April 30, 2025. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2025 of $5,680,502 or $0.18 per share compared to $3,357,816 or $0.10 per share in the prior period.

Net earnings from rental apartment operations increased due to the recovery of accrued costs related to the sale of an investment property that was sold in March 2022 and lower interest expense. Earnings from the Company's hotels increased due to lower operating costs. Revenues and earnings from the Company's development operations increased due to the closing of condominium units and one land lot sale in the current period.





Three months ended April 30 Statements of Earnings 2025 2024

Total revenue and other income $ 43,788,037 $ 36,181,823

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 5,680,721 3,357,816

Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted) 0.18 0.10















Statements of Financial Position April 30, 2025 January 31, 2025

Total assets $ 931,514,000 $ 927,381,509

Total non-current liabilities 306,602,552 308,078,997









The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, Chief Executive Officer, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.