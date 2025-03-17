WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTOR APPOINTMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announced today that Bruno Wall has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has resigned as Chair of the board of directors ("the Board"). Oliver Borgers has been appointed Chair of the Board.

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, Chief Executive Officer, Wall Financial Corporation, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.