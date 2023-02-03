Wall Financial Corporation Announces Dividends

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 3, 2023, the Directors of Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") declared a cash dividend of $3.00 for each Common Share without par value in the capital of the Company (the aggregate of the dividend being $97,360,095) to the holders of record of the Common Shares without par value on February 17, 2023 to be payable on or before March 3, 2023. The Company, for the purposes of the Income tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, notifies that the dividend declared on February 3, 2023 is designated as an eligible dividend, and that all future dividends are designated as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

