TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, November 11, 2024 Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11:10 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at Scotiabank Centre, 40 King Street West, Toronto.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section of Wajax's website at www.wajax.com on the "Events and Presentations" page. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same page of the website following the event.

Wajax management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in meeting with Wajax during the conference should contact Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets' conference coordinator.

About Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities and oil and gas. The Corporation's goal is to be Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through its three core capabilities: sales force excellence, the breadth and efficiency of repair and maintenance operations, and the ability to work closely with existing and new vendor partners to constantly expand its product offering to customers. The Corporation believes that achieving excellence in these three areas will position it to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders.

For more information on Wajax, please visit the company's website at https://www.wajax.com.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation

For further information, please contact: Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected]; Telephone #: (905) 212-3300