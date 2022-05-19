Wahi Launches State-of-the-Art Real Estate Platform

The Digital Real Estate Company Reclaims Real Estate Through its End-to-End Platform for Consumers, Bringing Truth, Transparency and Control to the Homebuying Journey.

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - In an industry first, homebuyers across Canada now have access to an end-to-end digital real estate experience, giving an unparalleled level of control and choice for Canadian consumers and realtors on one platform. Wahi, a digital real estate company, announced today the launch of best-in-class digital tools, services, partnerships and data that empower consumers with the knowledge and confidence to make better, more informed decisions when buying or selling a home.

Designed to create a more objective and transparent homebuying experience, Wahi's extensive suite of digital tools and services includes:

Wahi Listings : The ultimate home listing resource complete with a listing history, 19 years of sold comparables, local school scores, custom saved searches and alerts in real-time with updates every 15 minutes.

: The ultimate home listing resource complete with a listing history, 19 years of sold comparables, local school scores, custom saved searches and alerts in real-time with updates every 15 minutes. Wahi Expert: Quick no-obligation chats with Wahi's Licensed Experts to get the information needed to make the smartest decisions in this ever-changing market.

Quick no-obligation chats with Wahi's Licensed Experts to get the information needed to make the smartest decisions in this ever-changing market. GoShow: Wahi's showing management tool that enables booking and managing all property viewings in one place.

Wahi's showing management tool that enables booking and managing all property viewings in one place. Realtor Matching / ReMatching: Wahi has partnered with the top agents across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to align consumers with the best fit in the industry. Rematching provides flexibility if finding the perfect realtor doesn't happen the first time.

Wahi has partnered with the top agents across the (GTA) to align consumers with the best fit in the industry. Rematching provides flexibility if finding the perfect realtor doesn't happen the first time. (COMING SOON!) Wahi Mortgage: From mortgages and refinancing to Home Equity Lines of Credit, Wahi integrates a large number of financing options directly into the real estate experience.

From mortgages and refinancing to Home Equity Lines of Credit, Wahi integrates a large number of financing options directly into the real estate experience. (COMING SOON!) Wahi Bestimator: Knowing how much to buy or sell for can feel like a guessing game. Wahi Bestimator makes it easy, using data and our proprietary algorithm to help consumers get the most from their homes.

Knowing how much to buy or sell for can feel like a guessing game. Wahi Bestimator makes it easy, using data and our proprietary algorithm to help consumers get the most from their homes. (COMING SOON!) GTA HoodHunter: Enables finding the best-suited GTA neighbourhoods based on lifestyle, needs, goals and interests. GTA HoodHunter will leverage Wahi's almost 400 comprehensive GTA neighbourhood guides. The guides provide an overview of key neighbourhoods in 31 regions across the GTA. Each guide is complete with school ratings that rank the academic performance of elementary and secondary schools. In addition, the guides include data from Local Logic that provide valuable insights into attributes such as transit quality, nearby park space, access to restaurants, and more.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions a person will make in their lifetime. It's time to harness the power of technology in the service of truth and transparency so that one of life's biggest decisions will never be too big," said Wahi Chief Executive Officer Benjy Katchen. "We want to put the real back into real estate by putting consumers in control of their real estate journey, every step of the way."

While the focus on Wahi's initial launch is aimed at homebuyers, Wahi will be releasing its suite of seller services over the next several months.

Learn more about how Wahi is providing the tools, insights and guidance consumers need to take control of their real estate journey by visiting wahi.com .

About Wahi

Wahi is a digital real estate platform that uses state-of-the-art tools and best-in-class realtors to bring control, choice and clarity to the real estate journey. Wahi's mission is to reclaim real estate for consumers by harnessing the power of technology in the service of truth and transparency.

