Vrbo unveils the 2023 vacation homes of the year

Introducing Vrbo's 2023 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year, ranging from idyllic oceanside escapes to enchanting treehouses and cozy mountain retreats

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Vrbo® revealed its 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year recognizing ten properties across Canada for bringing exceptional value to guests.

The properties, all stunning, whole homes ranging from idyllic oceanside escapes to enchanting treehouses, were selected by Vrbo based on a combination of criteria including star ratings, guest reviews, and Premier Host status*. The list also features a variety of property types, price points, and Canadian landscapes while highlighting standout amenities, breathtaking views, and ample space for spending time together with family and friends.

Vacation Homes of the Year Property Details:

Salt Spring Island, BC – This enchanting treehouse is a true sanctuary retreat perched high above the Ganges Harbour. Marrying tranquillity, serenity and coziness with elegant modern design and open concepts, guests can enjoy a peaceful stay nestled among the cedar and arbutus trees. Cozy up by the fire with a good book and a cup of tea or get lost in the sweeping 180-degree views of Active Pass, stretching all the way from Whistler to Mount Baker.

Learn more about the 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year at vrbo.com http://www.vrbo.com/see/2023vacationhomes-ca

*Premier Hosts are Vrbo hosts that have been recognized for their proven track record of providing exceptional guest experiences.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.ca.

