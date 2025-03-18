Nova Scotia property selected for Vrbo's 2025 Vacation Rentals of the Year

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Vrbo® released the 2025 Vacation Rentals of the Year, the annual collection of standout private vacation rentals from across the globe, including a property in Nova Scotia. The selected homes range from two to nine bedrooms, with nightly average rates between $380 and $2,800, and are in popular destinations for rentals this spring and summer, including Nova Scotia, Scotland, Australia, France, the UK, Germany, and Morocco.

Waverley, Nova Scotia: This peninsular property is completely secluded by 800 feet of shoreline, making it completely private for guests

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/expedia/9272157-en-nova-scotia-property-selected-vrbo-2025-vacation-rentals

Waverley Cottage in Nova Scotia was selected for its 10/10 guest rating, positive experiences from former guest and spaces where travellers can disconnect while reconnecting with loved ones or themselves. Surrounded by 800 feet of waterfront on the banks of Lake William, this property acts as a charming escape from the everyday. Nova Scotia has been trending among Canadian travellers with the latest Vrbo data revealing a 45 per cent increase1 on searches to the province. This property provides everything those planning a Nova Scotia escape look for including a large deck, water activities and a rustic charm combined with modern luxury.

"Every year, Vrbo's Vacation Rentals of the Year inspire travellers to book their next family vacation, and the 2025 collection is no different," said Larry Plawsky, General Manager of Vrbo. "The vacation rentals on this year's list reflects outstanding guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer the most requested amenities on Vrbo from private pools to fully equipped entertainment rooms."

Introducing Vrbo's 2025 Vacation Rentals of the Year, which include serene beachfront and lakefront getaways, a desert retreat and cozy cabins.

Entering its fourth year, the Vacation Rentals of the Year are chosen from more than two million listings on the Vrbo app and undergo a thorough selection process based on what travellers desire most:

Exceptional guest ratings: Ratings of 9.8 or above and stellar reviews from former guests.

Ratings of 9.8 or above and stellar reviews from former guests. Premier Host* status: Properties managed by hosts with a proven track record of providing excellent guest experiences.

Properties managed by hosts with a proven track record of providing excellent guest experiences. Multi-bedroom accommodations: Enough space for families or group trips; all homes have at least two bedrooms for guests to comfortably stay together.

Enough space for families or group trips; all homes have at least two bedrooms for guests to comfortably stay together. Standout amenities: Homes that feature the most popular amenities on Vrbo including private pools or hot tubs, and extra consideration was given to homes with stunning views and unique features like a game room, or private sauna.

"Vrbo hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller's vacation one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences," said Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Partner Success for Vrbo. "With our rigorous Premier Host badging, we're sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travellers about where to find the best and consistent experiences on Vrbo."

This year's collection of homes also embodies popular travel trends from Vrbo's trend report, Unpack '25. This year, travellers are embracing JOMO (the joy of missing out) and these standout properties offer the perfect setting to enjoy quiet moments and reconnect with yourself or loved ones.

Vrbo's Vacation Rentals of the Year celebrates extraordinary private properties around the world with more than 50 honorees across Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Download the Vrbo app to view and book the most impressive vacation rentals for your next family vacation.

*Premier Host is a free, invite-only program that recognizes owners and managers who consistently deliver great traveller experiences. Selected properties met the Premier Host criteria as of Jan 31, 2025

1 Based on YoY Vrbo search data for travel between February 3, 2025 – December 31, 2025.

Notes to the editor:

Visual Assets are available for download here.

2025 Vrbo Vacation Rentals of the Year details:

Waverley, Nova Scotia : This peninsular property is completely secluded by 800 feet of shoreline, making it completely private for guests. The home can comfortably host 8 guests or up to 10 if booking the separate guesthouse. The basement offers a bar and table seating, as well as a shuffleboard, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxing and entertaining JOMO experience.

This peninsular property is completely secluded by 800 feet of shoreline, making it completely private for guests. The home can comfortably host 8 guests or up to 10 if booking the separate guesthouse. The basement offers a bar and table seating, as well as a shuffleboard, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxing and entertaining JOMO experience. Kilmartin, Scotland : Originally built in 1550, Kilmartin Castle held a rich and colourful history before being abandoned for nearly 200 years. This magnificent castle has been carefully restored as a luxury private guest house that sleeps up to 10 guests in five magnificent rooms. The walls and floors proudly display their original aged patina; inside, a curated collection of antique furniture, original artworks, and fascinating objects creates an atmosphere of timeless elegance.

Originally built in 1550, Kilmartin Castle held a rich and colourful history before being abandoned for nearly 200 years. This magnificent castle has been carefully restored as a luxury private guest house that sleeps up to 10 guests in five magnificent rooms. The walls and floors proudly display their original aged patina; inside, a curated collection of antique furniture, original artworks, and fascinating objects creates an atmosphere of timeless elegance. Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France : In middle of a lush garden, the property provides panoramic ocean views and relaxing amenities. The villa is located 800m from the center and shops, the port and the beach of Cavalaire and is just 15 minutes from St. Tropez.

In middle of a lush garden, the property provides panoramic ocean views and relaxing amenities. The villa is located from the center and shops, the port and the beach of Cavalaire and is just 15 minutes from St. Tropez. Marrakesh, Morocco : The fully privatized villa offers premium relaxation allowing guests to enjoy a swimming pool as well as massages. Located 20 minutes from Marrakech and 10 minutes from the Samanah golf course there is plenty to do both onsite and in surrounding areas. The main building offers a fireplace, a reading area, a Moroccan living room, dining room with fireplace, billiard table, library and 2 terraces overlooking the swimming pool.

The fully privatized villa offers premium relaxation allowing guests to enjoy a swimming pool as well as massages. Located 20 minutes from Marrakech and 10 minutes from the Samanah golf course there is plenty to do both onsite and in surrounding areas. The main building offers a fireplace, a reading area, a Moroccan living room, dining room with fireplace, billiard table, library and 2 terraces overlooking the swimming pool. West Charleton, UK: Guests will enjoy spacious living areas with industrial décor and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the house with natural light. The modern kitchen is one of the property's standout features where families can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner overlooking Devon's rolling green hills. The gardens offer complete privacy, inviting guests to explore and relax in peace.

Guests will enjoy spacious living areas with industrial décor and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the house with natural light. The modern kitchen is one of the property's standout features where families can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner overlooking Devon's rolling green hills. The gardens offer complete privacy, inviting guests to explore and relax in peace. Sauerland, Germany : This property offers an outdoor spa tub, a garden, a fireplace as well as barbecues. This fully renovated home has rooms that open to balconies and is fully equipped with a kitchen, smart televisions and internet. The modern design perfectly nestled in the trees makes for a perfect and quiet retreat.

This property offers an outdoor spa tub, a garden, a fireplace as well as barbecues. This fully renovated home has rooms that open to balconies and is fully equipped with a kitchen, smart televisions and internet. The modern design perfectly nestled in the trees makes for a perfect and quiet retreat. Saint-Gervais -les-Bains, France : This spacious chalet can accommodate up to 14 guests. The property is surrounded by a beautiful forest and allows guests to experience peace and tranquility. Guests will have the opportunity to lounge by the outdoor pool and unwind in the jacuzzi and sauna. Paired with breathtaking views, guests will be able to rejuvenate and recharge during their visit.

This spacious chalet can accommodate up to 14 guests. The property is surrounded by a beautiful forest and allows guests to experience peace and tranquility. Guests will have the opportunity to lounge by the outdoor pool and unwind in the jacuzzi and sauna. Paired with breathtaking views, guests will be able to rejuvenate and recharge during their visit. Holgate, Australia : The home is designed in a French antique style and is perfect for hosting large groups, sleeping up to 18 people and offering a pool table, a heated spa and a 12 metre pool. The property provides the best of both worlds by being located on a large tranquil private acreage in an exclusive suburb while remaining close to shops, restaurants, wineries and beaches.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo® introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing hosts with families and friends looking for places to stay. Vrbo was grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, Vrbo has grown into a global community of hosts and guests, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses, and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month.

© 2025 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo and the Vrbo logo are trademarks of HomeAway.com, Inc.

Follow Vrbo on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

SOURCE Vrbo

Media contact: [email protected]; For press inquiries, please contact: Gina Nelson, PR Specialist, Expedia Group Brands - Canada