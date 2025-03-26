GATINEAU, QC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Elections Act requires the CRTC to establish and maintain the Voter Contact Registry. The registry helps ensure transparency in voter contact calls made during a federal election.

Callers who use third parties or devices to send pre-recorded messages must register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call. Candidates and political parties who use their own staff or volunteers to make live phone calls do not have to register.

To register, individuals and organizations can visit the CRTC's website.

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

Those who use a third party (also known as "calling service providers") or automatic dialing-announcing devices to make calls and send pre-recorded messages to voters (also known as "robocalls") must register with the CRTC.

Registrations for the Voter Contact Registry close 48 hours after the federal election of April 28, 2025 .

. Canadians who suspect non-compliance can submit a complaint to the CRTC.

