The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces and stimulate local economies

BURNABY, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout British Columbia, communities are ready to welcome residents and visitors to enjoy new and improved public spaces that enhance the quality of life for Canadians.

Volleyball BC benefits from investment to revitalize Harry Jerome Sports Centre in Burnaby (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to help Volleyball BC make critical upgrades to Harry Jerome Sports Centre in Burnaby.

PacifiCan funding has enabled Volleyball BC to install a new roof, energy-efficient lighting, and new netting to allow the facility to be used for a greater variety of sports. Since 1997, the Harry Jerome Sports Centre has been the premier hub for volleyball in the Lower Mainland, as well as home to Western Canada's only indoor velodrome for track cycling. These upgrades ensure this unique building can continue to support the robust sport programs that athletes across the Lower Mainland and beyond will enjoy for years to come.

Investments like the upgraded Harry Jerome Sports Centre help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow our local economy.

"I have seen first hand the power of sport and how it can transform our cities and towns into vibrant, healthy communities. Helping Canadians gain better access to recreational programs and facilities, like through the newly upgraded Harry Jerome Sports Centre, is one way the Government of Canada is bringing people together and ensuring our communities can thrive well into the future."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"We are proud of the important role that the Harry Jerome Sport Centre plays in delivering volleyball and other sports to around 14,000 youth, adults, and seniors annually. Coming out of the pandemic, the demand for our programs and activities is higher than ever. The generous financial support from the Government of Canada has allowed us to make critical upgrades to the Sport Centre that will ensure we can continue to provide enjoyable, safe, and quality sport activities to the community."

- Emma Gibbons, CEO, Volleyball BC

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria , Campbell River, Kelowna, Cranbrook , Prince George, Prince Rupert and Fort St John, serving businesses and communities across the province.

, Campbell River, Kelowna, , Prince George, and Fort St John, serving businesses and communities across the province. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

