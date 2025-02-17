Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

Partners initiate development unit for Volkswagen Group-wide digitalization projects

Goal is fast and efficient software development for new IT systems at Volkswagen

Board Member at Volkswagen Group for IT, Hauke Stars : "Collaboration is a further step to secure the increasing demand for software development performance in the Volkswagen Group"

MONTRÉAL, Quebec and WOLFSBURG, Germany, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Volkswagen Group and CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, announce the deepening of their global collaboration. This move strengthens the Volkswagen Group's long-term capabilities to further expand a powerful IT infrastructure for the future. As part of their joint efforts, both partners have launched the new entity MARV1N (pronounced "Marvin") which will act as an international development unit for Group-wide digitalization projects and support the developers at Volkswagen. With these additional resources, the Volkswagen Group plans to develop new IT systems faster and more efficiently.

The Volkswagen Group is advancing the modernization of its IT system landscape. By 2026, the company aims to replace hundreds of legacy systems with fewer but more powerful and scalable new developments across the Group. This is expected to enable faster processes and significantly reduce IT-related operating costs. To achieve this goal, Volkswagen Group is strengthening its software development capabilities. This is primarily being done through the consistent expansion of its international subsidiaries and through new cooperation models with selected partners.

"For the development and production of modern products, we need modern IT systems. At the Volkswagen Group, we are therefore working on our system landscape of the future: powerful, cross-brand, and scalable", said Hauke Stars, Board Member at Volkswagen Group for IT. "Our deepened collaboration with CGI is a further step to secure the increasing demand for software development performance in the Volkswagen Group."

Therefore, CGI and Volkswagen Group are initiating the entity MARV1N as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Germany.

"Through this strategic partnership, we will further deepen our strong relationship with Volkswagen as we collaborate to accelerate Volkswagen Group's business outcomes in line with their digitalization vision and strategy," said François Boulanger, CGI President and CEO. "As part of this new strategic partnership, our software architects, developers and consultants will deliver services and solutions grounded in both technology expertise and knowledge of manufacturing business processes. We look forward to bringing CGI's proven best practices, global capabilities and technology innovation to this new joint initiative."

Volkswagen expects several benefits from this cooperation model. MARV1N employees will dedicate their software expertise exclusively to projects within the Volkswagen Group, accelerating development processes. Additionally, by working intensively and long-term on these projects, the teams will acquire a deep understanding of the core processes and software products within the Volkswagen Group. Through close integration of the teams, Volkswagen ensures the retention of this know-how within the company.

The MARV1N teams are initially focusing on projects related to Technical Development at Volkswagen, which is a key area in the ongoing digitalization push in the Group. Their primary goal is to accelerate data-driven function development for new vehicle projects. For instance, a new cross-company IT system is being designed to consolidate data of all requirements related to electrical/electronic architecture and software functions, spanning from pre-series development to after-sales service. This central data management approach is expected to lead to faster development times for software updates and new digital products, such as Functions on Demand, for Volkswagen's customers.

About the Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's leading car makers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates globally, with 114 production facilities in 19 European countries and 10 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa. With around 684,000 employees worldwide, the Group's vehicles are sold in over 150 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of strong global brands, leading technologies at scale, innovative ideas to tap into future profit pools and an entrepreneurial leadership team, the Volkswagen Group is committed to shaping the future of mobility through investments in electric and autonomous driving vehicles, digitalization and sustainability. In 2023, the total number of vehicles delivered to customers by the Group globally was 9.2 million (2022: 8.3 million). Group sales revenue in 2023 totaled EUR 322.3 billion (2022: EUR 279.1 billion). The operating result before special items in 2023 amounted to EUR 22.6 billion (2022: EUR 22.5 billion).

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Volkswagen Group, Jonas Kulawik, Corporate Communications, Spokesperson Product & Technology, Digitalization, +49 152 2945 2616, [email protected]; CGI Inc., Investors, Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, +1 905-973-8363, [email protected]; Global media, Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Media Relations, +1 438-468-9118, [email protected]; Germany media, Sabine Ernst, Media Lead Germany, +49 151 163 604 69, [email protected]