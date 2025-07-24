Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

Enhancements to improve efficiency, security, and accessibility for the state's caregiver payment platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's leading independent technology and professional services firms, today announced a three-year, US$200-million contract extension with the State of California. Under the agreement, CGI will continue delivering end-to-end managed services for the Case Management, Information and Payrolling System (CMIPS), which supports California's In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program. The program provides essential care to over 850,000 recipients and employs more than 760,000 caregivers.

As a trusted technology partner, CGI has consistently delivered high-quality solutions to improve the IHSS program. The continued collaboration with the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has led to improvements in several key areas: streamlined payroll and case management processes, reduced administrative overhead, strengthened security, and improved service delivery for caregivers and those they serve.

CGI will maintain its delivery of comprehensive business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT services, supporting the efficiency, security and accessibility of IHSS payroll processing for caregivers and beneficiaries across the state. Since its inception, CGI's partnership with the state has driven significant advancements in digital transformation, including migrating legacy infrastructure to the cloud, digitizing timesheets and W-2s, and introducing DevOps automation to improve system reliability and speed. The system processes over 1.5 million payroll payments each month, totaling more than $19 billion annually, ensuring that caregivers across California receive timely and accurate compensation while families get the support they need without administrative barriers.

"The multi-year contract renewal with the State of California reflects the vital role CGI plays in modernizing the state's IHSS care infrastructure," said Virginia Williams, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader, U.S. Northwest Operations at CGI. "Our shared roadmap focuses on cloud modernization, AI-powered insights, multilingual mobile experiences, and agile responses to new legislation. We're proud to help strengthen the program so caregivers and those they support receive the efficient, reliable services they deserve."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Investors, Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905 973 8363; Global Media, Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118; Local Media, Steve Bosic, Director, U.S. Marketing Communications, [email protected], +1 978 569 6098