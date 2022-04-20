Vivi White Appointed to the Electrical Safety Authority Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Vivi White has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) by the Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

"As Chair, I am pleased that the Ontario Government recently appointed Vivi White to the Board," said Annette Bergeron. "The Electrical Safety Authority's efforts over the years have greatly improved the safety of the people of Ontario. It's an important mandate and requires a strong, talented and diverse board as we transform into a modern regulator."

Vivi White (CNW Group/Electrical Safety Authority)

Ms. White is currently a Regional Vice President with the Royal Bank of Canada. As a career banker, she is a proven business leader with over twenty five years of extensive experience in leadership, public relations, management, and finance.

"We're pleased to welcome Vivi to the board of the Electrical Safety Authority," said Josie Erzetic, President and CEO of ESA. "Her expertise and perspectives, especially relating to public sector finance, will be assets in the boardroom."

Vivi has extensive governance experience, previously serving as Chair of the Board of Directors for Mississauga Board of Trade and as a Public Member of the College of Nurses.

"I look forward to working with my fellow directors and contributing to ESA's goal of making Ontario a place where everyone can live, work and play safe from electrical harm," said White

Three of the 12 ESA board directors are appointed by the Minister of Government and Consumer Services. The remaining directors are appointed by the ESA through an open and public recruitment process.

The Minister also recently re–appointed Arjan Arenja to another three year term.

