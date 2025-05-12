Electrical Safety Authority Reminds Ontarians to Keep a Safe Distance from Powerlines

Powerlines are unforgiving and deadly; ESA shares lifesaving tips this Powerline Safety Week

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark Powerline Safety Week (May 12-18), the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is reminding Ontarians to keep a safe distance from powerlines and avoid distractions when working near them, both at home and at work. Always stay at least three metres away from overhead powerlines and 10 metres away from downed powerlines.

Powerline contacts are the leading cause of electrical facilities in Ontario, with 22 deaths and over 1,400 incidents in the past decade. In 2024, four more lives were lost due to electrical contact.

"Too many Ontarians stray too close to powerlines, putting their safety and lives at risk," said Patience Cathcart, Director of Data Science and Public Safety Officer, Electrical Safety Authority. "It's critical to stay alert and avoid distractions when working near powerlines. The simple act of answering a call or text message could cause you to lose focus and lead to an accidental contact. Minimizing distractions could save your life."

Most powerline incidents are reported between May and October, when construction season is underway, and more people are doing outdoor projects.

According to the latest Ontario Electrical Safety Report, in the last five years, 50 per cent of non-occupational electrical fatalities were due to powerline contacts. Despite the real danger posed by powerlines, many people are not careful enough around them. In fact, 27 per cent of Ontarians say they rarely or never identify overhead powerlines before doing outdoor chores.

"Powerlines are unforgiving and deadly," says Cathcart. "Failing to locate powerlines or coming in contact with them through tools or equipment can lead to tragedy. Reduce the risk of the serious injury by always keeping yourself and equipment three metres away from overhead powerlines and 10 metres away from downed powerlines."

Here are some essential tips to stay safe around powerlines:

KEEP 3 METRES AWAY FROM OVERHEAD POWERLINES. You don't have to touch a powerline to get a deadly shock. Electricity can jump or "arc" to you or your tools if you get too close. Stay about the length of a 10-step ladder away from powerlines, and if you're carrying a ladder or an extended tool, hold it horizontally.



KEEP 10 METRES AWAY FROM DOWNED POWERLINES. If you see a downed powerline, always assume it is live and deadly – it doesn't have to move to be energized. A downed powerline can electrify the ground around it, so stay at least the length of a school bus away. If you see a downed line, call 911 and the local electrical distribution company to report it.



LOCATE POWERLINES. Before starting any outdoor work or debris clean up, locate all powerlines nearby. Look up for overhead powerlines and for those buried underground. Before digging, contact Ontario One Call to locate all utility-owned underground infrastructure. You may also require a private locate for underground wires that are not utility-owned.



ELIMINATE DISTRACTIONS. Remove any potential distractions, like your phone, before working near powerlines. A text message, call or notification can easily distract workers, leading to risks of a serious injury or death.

You can find more powerline safety tips at ESAsafe.com/StopLookLive.

