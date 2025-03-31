Checking for Electrical Damage Around Your Home from the Ice Storm

Look for issues with overhead powerline connection to your house, wiring, and water damage and contact a Licensed Electrical Contractor to make repairs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is cautioning all Ontarians affected by the ice storm to check around and in their home for potential electrical damage and to take safety precautions.

"Public safety is ESA's top priority," said Eric Kingston, VP of Operations, Electrical Safety Authority. "ESA recognizes the significant disruption a sustained power outage has on daily life. Our inspectors are working closely with utilities and Licensed Electrical Contractors to ensure storm damaged homes are reconnected in a safe manner to avoid the risk of electrical shock or fire, or further property damage."

Ice storms can cause widespread damage to powerlines and hydro poles owned by the utility. ESA works alongside utilities to ensure necessary repairs are made and power is safely restored. Ice storms can also cause damage to the equipment that connects homes to the electricity grid. Only Licensed Electrical Contractors can be hired to repair customer-owned equipment.

Even if power has been restored or never went out, you may have electrical pipes/masts pulled away from the building, sagging electrical wires, or water and ice damage. These could be shock or fire hazards and should be repaired by a Licensed Electrical Contractor.

Visually check for possible damage to electrical service coming into your home. Do not touch and always stay at least 10 metres back (the length of a school bus).

Typically, a homeowner's ownership of electrical equipment begins where the wires attach to the house. This includes the point of attachment on the building, service mast, the wires in it and the meter base;

Check to see if the point of attachment or the service mast is pulled away from the wall, broken, or detached from the meter base. Look for wires sagging down; and

If you see this or suspect any damage, contact a Licensed Electrical Contractor to check it and make necessary repairs. A list of all Licensed Electrical Contractors in Ontario , as well as a search feature to find a Licensed Electrical Contractor near you, can be found at findacontractor.esasafe.com.

Getting Repairs Done

Only Licensed Electrical Contractors can be hired to do residential electrical repairs;

Once you have hired a Licensed Electrical Contractor:

The contractor will file for a permit with the ESA so there is an official record of the work;



When the contractor completes the work, the contractor will work with ESA to confirm the installation is in safe working order and that power can be reconnected;



ESA will inform the utility that the building is safe to reconnect; and the utility will reconnect when it is safe and able to do so; and



The contractor will receive a copy of the ESA certificate of acceptance. Homeowners, you should get a copy of this from the contractor or ESA for your insurance company.

Look for damage inside your home caused by flooding – Burst pipes, burst or backed-up watermains, and other sources may have caused flooding inside your home. If there is water in your basement above the level of electrical outlets or near your electrical panel, do not enter the basement until your utility has disconnected your power.

Portable Generators

Portable generators can provide security and comfort during power outages. However, they can cause electrical shock and fire hazards if connected or used incorrectly.

Follow these tips to use your generator safely:

Never use a generator indoors. They produce fatal carbon monoxide fumes, so set them up outside away from windows, doors or vents to your house or your neighbor's house;

If you're buying a generator, make sure it has a Canadian certification mark from an approved certification agency;

Don't attach a portable generator directly to your home's electricity system. It could cause power to flow back into the power grid and electrocute you, your neighbors or a utility worker, or damage the system; and

If you want to permanently connect your generator to your home's system, you need to file a permit with ESA. A Licensed Electrical Contractor must make the connection.

Be Careful When Cleaning up after the Storm

When attempting to clean up after the storm please follow these tips:

Do not attempt to clear tree limbs that are leaning on or caught in powerlines – Report them to your local utility;

Keep 3 metres away from overhead powerlines. Electricity can jump or "arc" to you or your tools if you get too close. Remember carry ladders horizontally and to keep high reach tools such as ladders and pole top trimmers 3m from overhead wires. You don't have to touch a powerline to get a deadly shock;

Never carry ladders upright as they may come in contact or close to powerlines. Check for overhead powerlines before standing a ladder up;

Keep 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from downed powerlines. If you see a downed powerline, always assume it is live. It doesn't have to move or spark to be energized. Downed powerlines can electrify the ground around it, so call 911 and the local electrical distribution company to report any downed lines; and

Please wait until the power is disconnected or powerlines are repaired before starting yard cleanup – downed powerlines may be hidden beneath debris and tree branches.

ESA reminds all homeowners and businesses, including restoration companies, to ensure that the power has been disconnected to the entire property, which may include battery storage, solar or backup generators, before entering to avoid shock and electrocution. This includes flooded basements and outbuildings that contain electrical equipment or are connected to the electrical system.

For more information on electrical safety when stormy weather hits, visit: esasafe.com/icestorms

