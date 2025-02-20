Vitech Systems Group Appoints James Ousley to CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vitech Systems Group , a leading global provider of administration software for group insurance and pension administrators to help expand their offerings and capabilities, today announced the appointment of James "Jim" Ousley as Vitech CEO & President. Ousley succeeds David Burns as CEO.

"Looking ahead, leveraging the strong operational discipline we've built, it is now the time to accelerate innovation, expand our market presence, and infuse leading technologies," said Ousely. "This transition marks an important milestone for Vitech, and I am committed to ensuring we execute our strategic vision and elevate our service to our clients and their members."

Ousley brings more than 40 years of experience leading global technology and telecommunications organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Operating Managing Partner at CVC Growth Capital. Previously, he served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Savvis Inc, and President of Enterprise Markets Group at CenturyLink Technology Solutions, a global leader in cloud and managed solutions.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance and retirement organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, ISG, and Everest Group. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

Richard Lorenzen, [email protected]