Vitech Positioned as the Highest-Designated Leader in Group Life Policy Administration Systems by Everest Group

PEAK Matrix® for Group Life Policy Administration Systems (PAS) Products 2023 - North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Vitech has been positioned as the highest-designated leader in group life policy administration systems (PAS) by Everest Group, the #1 BPO research firm in the world. Everest released its annual assessment matrix of top PAS providers which ranked Vitech in its highest category of leadership.

"Everest Group is long recognized as the authority in research on policy administration platforms," said Vitech CEO David Burns. "To have our industry leadership and innovation validated by their rigorous analysis is a testament to the extensive investment we make in providing a best in class solution to our clients."

Vitech's recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessment based on being a provider that demonstrated proven capabilities and wide acceptance in the group life space. Additionally, Leaders must have positioned themselves as strategic partners for insurers and differentiated themselves with their industry experience, a scaled resource pool, and extensive footprint across North America.

Everest Group noted that the leading companies in the PEAK Matrix® "have made proactive investments to maximize their value proposition via their partnership ecosystem and alliances with broader data and digital specialists."

"Vitech has made meaningful investments in strengthening capabilities for core group life functions, such as billing and commissions management, as well as the use of data and analytics and AI tech. This has allowed for a more personalized life insurance experience, which has helped Vitech enhance its value proposition for carriers," says Vigitesh Tewary, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Advancements in cloud-native architecture and expansion of its SI partnership ecosystem have propelled Vitech to a Leader position in Everest Group's Policy Administration Systems (PAS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 – North America."

Download the full report here .

To learn more about Vitech's V3locity platform, visit: https://www.vitechinc.com/

About Vitech Systems Group:

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance and retirement organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, ISG, and Everest Group. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

Richard Lorenzen, [email protected]