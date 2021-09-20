Vitech Appoints Richard Hart as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced the appointment of Richard Hart as Chief Executive Officer. Richard has served as Vitech's interim CEO since March 2021 and has served on Vitech's Board of Directors since 2019.

Prior to joining Vitech, Richard served as CFO and Chief Strategy Officer at Guidewire Software, a global organization focused on the development and delivery of cloud-based platform services to the property and casualty insurance industry, and has served in various advisory and leadership roles in financial and technology companies throughout his career. Richard holds a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctorate from the New York University School of Law.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a company that is so well established and extraordinarily committed to the industries it supports as it navigates this period of growth," said Richard. "Our powerful V3locity software, dedicated global team, and the forward-looking customer base we serve, provide me solid footing as I take the baton from Frank Vitiello, our founder and prior CEO. I am excited to work with Vitech's customers, employees and partners to help drive innovation into our industries, further enhance the value of our platform and our digital and data solutions, and work unstintingly to make our customers successful."

"Richard's intelligence, experience, integrity, and intimate knowledge of Vitech's operations make it a pleasure and privilege to have him take the helm as CEO," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's founder and Executive Chairman. "It was a pleasure being CEO and working with Richard as a board member, and it is exciting for both of us to now switch roles."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

