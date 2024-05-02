Visual arts, fashion & music at Arsenal Contemporary Art on May 17 - Bringing local designers together for Les Printemps du MAC

The evening will be attended by around a thousand people at Arsenal Contemporary Art in just a few weeks' time, and will feature a magical performance by Cœur de Pirate, echoing a key piece in the Musée's repertoire: the video work A Lot of Sorrow. This piece is the result of a collaboration between Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson and American band The National, who performed Sorrow 105 times in an unforgettable 6-hour uninterrupted performance in 2013. A partnership with Bravo Musique will bring this stunning performance by Cœur de Pirate to life. In addition, Naomi , a multi-disciplinary artist who beautifully blends her dancing and singing talents, will also be performing. Her Caribbean summer sounds, tinged with pop, RnB, and house influences, are sure to draw everyone to the dance floor. A number of local DJs will also be on hand to deliver an electrifying experience, including L'Isle, Nana Zen, Kiari, Marica, and Prince Charli.

AN EXCEPTIONAL AUCTION

Collectors and contemporary art enthusiasts are invited to consult this year's auction catalog, featuring over 28 works to be auctioned online for the benefit of contributing artists and La Fondation du MAC. Bidding begins on May 7 at 9 a.m. and ends at midnight on the evening of the event, during which the works will be on display. Presented by EY, with honorary patron Simon Beaulieu (EY), the auction spotlights the creations of emerging and professional Canadian artists. Carefully selected by event auction curator Erika Del Vecchio, the works reflect a diversity of mediums and genres.

For seasoned and novice collectors alike, the wide range of available value options will satisfy all aspirations. The majority of the funds raised will be donated to La Fondation du MAC, with a third distributed to participating artists.

"By participating in the auction, not only are you supporting the artists and the MAC, you're also supporting the cultural community as a whole. Each bid is much more than a simple financial gesture; it's a declaration of your commitment to art," says Anne Lebel, Executive Director of La Fondation du Mac.

ART FOR THE BENEFIT OF SOCIETY

The Printemps du MAC auction celebrates the essential role of art and artists in our society as visionaries, witnesses to our times, and catalysts of cultural innovation. In this spirit, 28 talented artists have been selected: Abbas Akhavan, Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka, Anne-Renée Hotte, Antoine Lussier, Claire Milbrath, Dou Wei, Edward Maloney, Emilie Grace Lavoie, Fatine-Violette Sabiri, Florence Viau, Jeremy Le Chatelier, Lorna Bauer, Malik McKoy, Margot Klingender, Marie-Ève Lecavalier, Matthew Shlian, Nadège Grebmeier Forget, Orise Jacques Durocher, Phyllis Lambert, Pierre Dorion, Roxanne Doucet, Sarah Pupo, Sécrétion Féline, Stéphane La Rue, Studio Rat, Wally Dion, William Sabourin, and Yann Pocreau. Through painting, sculpture, and design, these artists have pushed the boundaries of visual arts to leave an undeniable mark on the Canadian cultural scene.

"I invite you to imagine living with one of these works. To contemplate it here and, above all, to come and see it at the event and consider it at home, so that it becomes your very own icon," Erika Del Vecchio, Curator of the MAC Spring Auction.

PURCHASING ARTWORK

Both non-participants and those planning to attend Les Printemps du MAC can take part in the auction online from May 7 until midnight on May 17, 2024.

Offering invaluable support to artists, the MAC, and the broader cultural community, this auction benefits greatly from the essential support of EY, its official presenter, as well as various partners such as Artys Transit, Photosynthèse, and SHOP Encadrements. Simon Beaulieu, Honorary Patron and Managing Partner, Financial Sector Advisory Services, EY Canada, is thrilled by this wonderful opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and celebrate their success:

"Your generosity plays an essential role in supporting our artists. This is why I warmly invite you to actively participate in this auction and bid on the works that resonate with you."

ICONS ON THE RED CARPET

Renowned for its eccentric and festive crowd, which each year includes philanthropists, art lovers, artists, comedians, musicians, public figures, politicians, and, of course, content creators, Les Printemps du Mac is committed to pairing some of these distinguished guests with local designers for this year's event.

A dozen public figures will walk the red carpet on May 17, wearing bespoke pieces designed by icons such as Eliza Faulkner, Marie Saint Pierre, Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (MRKNTN), Vincent La Kuach, Catherine Préfontaine, Lucas Stowe, Geni Hill, Noémiah, Jessy Colluci ,and Julia Beauparlant. Keep an eye on the social platforms of Catherine Brunet, Julie-Anne Ho, Catherine St-Laurent, Lolitta Dandoy, Marina Bastarache and Lou-Pascal Tremblay, Gisèle Lullaby, Anachnid, Naomi, and Lucas Stowe for a look at the designs of the fabulous outfits created for the occasion!

ABOUT LES PRINTEMPS DU MAC 2024

Les Printemps du MAC is a major annual charity event devoted to introducing newcomers to the MAC . Over 1,000 philanthropists gather each year to celebrate contemporary art from here and abroad in support of the MAC . The visual identity for this 2024 event was designed by Baillat Studio, while the photo shoot, overseen by Baillat Studio, is the work of photographer Lian Benoit and talent from Humankind and Folio.

The evening's production will be nothing short of spectacular, courtesy of RAISONNABLE, and supported by the Printemps du MAC committee. This committee is co-chaired by Allison Forbes (Founder and President, Raisonnable) and Charles LeMay (Director, External Communications / Public Relations, Sphere Media), and includes a number of volunteer members who contribute their time and energy to ensure the event's success. And let's not forget the generous involvement of this year's honorary co-presidents, Claudia Girard (KPMG) and Alexandre Reise Filteau (Le Groupe Reise | RBC Dominion valeurs mobilières).

ABOUT THE MAC FOUNDATION

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the museum in its various activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotion, and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Quebec, Canadian, and international art. The foundation thus contributes to the development of the collection of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For sixty years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, championing art as an essential part of life in Montreal and Quebec. The MAC 's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is set to benefit from a major architectural overhaul. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its operations to Place Ville Marie, a landmark in Montreal's business district. From December 1, 2021, and for the duration of the expansion and refurbishment work, the museum will continue to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and showcasing a wide variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at PVM will continue to offer public programs as well as a host of educational services and community outreach activities.

Find Les Printemps du MAC on Facebook & Instagram

#printempsMAC

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For further information: Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, Information : 514 847-6251 / [email protected]; Source: BROUILLARD, [email protected], 418 682-6111