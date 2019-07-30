Visits suspended at Drumheller Institution - Possible Norovirus Outbreak

DRUMHELLER, AB, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting July 29, 2019, all visits to Drumheller Institution are suspended and a lockdown has been put in place pending further notice as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed symptoms associated with Norovirus.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is working with health authorities in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

CSC is committed to provide a safe and healthy environment for all staff, offenders and members of the public.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Maureen Quintal, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Drumheller Institution, 403-820-6056