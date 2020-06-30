MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Free guided tours of Hydro-Quebec's interpretation centers and generating stations open to the public are resuming. Our tour guides are eager to help you learn more about the amazing world of hydropower. In order to respect physical distancing and sanitary measures, reservations are required .

No matter where in Québec you'll be spending your summer, there is a facility nearby. In breathtaking landscapes, your entire family will discover an exceptional industrial and technical heritage at generating stations and dams that reflect the architecture of their time. The interactive, educational and instructive tours have something for everyone. Don't be shy about asking questions: our guides are very knowledgeable. You're sure to learn something new!

Facilities open to the public by region:

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Première-Chute generating station

Reservations: 1 800 291-8486 (toll-free)

Baie-James

Robert-Bourassa generating station (reopening after August 4 )

Reservations: 1 800 291-8486 (toll-free)

Reservations: 1 800 291-8486 (toll-free) La Grande-1 generating station (reopening after August 4 )

Reservations: 1 800 291-8486 (toll-free )

Côte-Nord

Jean-Lesage generating station (Manic-2)

Reservations: 1 866 LAMANIC (1 866 526-2642)

Reservations: 1 866 LAMANIC (1 866 526-2642) Daniel-Johnson dam and Manic-5 generating station

Reservations: 1 866 LAMANIC (1 866 526-2642)

Reservations: 1 866 LAMANIC (1 866 526-2642) Romaine-1 generating station (reopening after July 5 )

Reservations: 1 833 994-3648

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Îles-de-la-Madeleine generating station

Reservations: 418 986-7276

Laurentides

Carillon generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

Laval

Rivière-des-Prairies generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

Mauricie

Shawinigan -2 generating station and Cité de l'énergie ($)

Reservations: 1 819 536-8516

Montérégie

Beauharnois generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free) Électrium – Hydro-Québec's electricity interpretation center

Reservations: 1 800 267-4558 (toll-free)

Outaouais

Rapides-Farmer generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

COVID-19: Special Instructions

The safety of our visitors and the observance of sanitary measures are our top priority. You will therefore be asked to fill out a health declaration form and confirm that you and the other members of your household are not experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

For more information, visit hydroquebec.com/visit .

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Media relations, Hydro-Québec, Tel.: 514 289-5005

Related Links

www.hydroquebec.com

