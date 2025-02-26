Viridian Metals Defines Mineralized Footprint Within 5km Conductor at Kraken with Final 2024 Drill Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ( "Viridian") is pleased to announce the final results from its 2024 man-portable drilling program at the Kraken Project, confirming mineralization in two key zones within a 300m section of the Main Zone's 5km conductor. The program delivered many intercepts from surface, with grades exceeding expectations and reaching up to 1% CuEq1 over significant widths. These results reinforce the potential for further expansion and provide data for advancing geological modeling and targeting future drilling along the broader system.

Figure 1: Map of the Main Zone with 2024 drill hole locations and intercept highlights (CNW Group/Viridian Metals)

"These results exceed our expectations, confirming both the strong continuity of mineralization and the potential for future resource evaluation." stated Tyrell Sutherland President and CEO of Viridian. "With multiple intercepts extending from surface and exceeding expected grades, we are building a robust dataset that supports future geological modeling and evaluation."

Highlights (full results in Table 2 attached) from the newly released results at the Main Zone are below. Notably, holes 17-19, 21, and 22 encountered continuous mineralization from surface to the end of hole.

VKS24-008 20.9m @ 0.48% CuEq ; (mineralized from surface) including 14.9m @ 0.61% CuEq

; (mineralized from surface) VKS24-009 19.0m@ 0.29% CuEq , (ended in 0.2% CuEq)

, (ended in 0.2% CuEq) VKS24-017 19.6m @ 0.44% CuEq, (entire hole mineralized, ended in 0.2% CuEq)

(entire hole mineralized, ended in 0.2% CuEq) VKS24-018 18.0m @ 0.69% CuEq, (entire hole mineralized, ended in 0.4% CuEq)

(entire hole mineralized, ended in 0.4% CuEq) VKS24-019 6.8m @ 1.05% CuEq, (entire hole mineralized, ended in 1.5% CuEq)

(entire hole mineralized, ended in 1.5% CuEq) VKS24-021 12.0m @ 0.79% CuEq, (entire hole mineralized, ended in 0.9% CuEq)

(entire hole mineralized, ended in 0.9% CuEq) VKS24-022 2.8m @ 0.75% CuEq, (final Hole of 2024, ended in 1.1% CuEq)

Additionally, one hole was drilled at the Venus target 8km south of the Main Zone:

VKS24-016 2.9m @ 1.28% CuEq and 6.3m @ 0.44% CuEq (ended in 0.9% CuEq)

Viridian Metals has completed specific gravity measurements and full multi-element analysis on all samples to support future resource evaluation and geological modeling. Viridian also completed a check sampling program on drill core from 2023, specifically targeting areas without visible sulfides to confirm rock properties in unmineralized areas (see Table 3 attached). This check sampling further reinforces confidence in the geological model and aids a comprehensive understanding of the deposit. These efforts enhance our dataset and will contribute to ongoing geological modeling and project evaluation.

Table 1: Significant intercepts from each new hole reported in this release

Drillhole Id

From (m) To (m) Width (m) CuEq1 Cu% Ni% Co% VKS24-007 abandoned









VKS24-008

1.80 22.70 20.90 0.48 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.02 %

including 7.80 22.70 14.90 0.61 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.04 % VKS24-009

1.50 20.55 19.05 0.29 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.02 % VKS24-010 No significant intercepts









VKS24-011 No significant intercepts









VKS24-012

1.00 16.40 15.40 0.17 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.01 % VKS24-013 No Significant intercepts









VKS24-014

18.20 21.00 2.80 0.26 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.02 % VKS24-015 No Significant intercepts









VKS24-016

0.00 2.90 2.90 1.28 % 0.21 % 0.43 % 0.05 % And 6.45 12.75 6.30 0.44 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.02 % VKS24-017

0.00 19.60 19.60 0.44 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.02 % including 0.00 5.60 5.60 0.58 % 0.23 % 0.13 % 0.02 % VKS24-018

0.00 18.00 18.00 0.69 % 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.03 % including 13.30 16.20 2.90 0.93 % 0.12 % 0.31 % 0.04 % VKS24-019

0.00 6.85 6.85 1.05 % 0.19 % 0.33 % 0.05 % VKS24-020 abandoned











VKS24-021

2.70 14.70 12.00 0.79 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.03 % including 6.90 14.70 7.80 0.98 % 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.04 % VKS24-022

0.00 2.80 2.80 0.75 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.03 %



























1Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq represents CuEq calculated based on the following metal prices (USD): 4.00 $/lb Cu, 10.00 $/lb Ni and 22.50 $/lb Co., and a recovery grade of 80% for Ni and Co, consistent with comparable peers.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site AW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Viridian's Core Shack in Goose Bay, NL. Sample lengths as small as 0.25 m were used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 0.5-1.0 m in length. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently, dictated by cut line where present) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Viridian personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor to Activation Labs' facility in Ancaster, ON.

Activation Labs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were dried, crushed (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm using riffle split (250 g) and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm (code RX1). A four-acid near-total digest with an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) finish was used for 35-element analysis on 25 g sample pulps (code 1F2). Samples that were over the analyses limit for Co, Cu and Ni were reanalyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ICP (code 8-peroxide-icp-oes).

Qualified Person

Tyrell Sutherland, P.Geo, President and CEO of Viridian Metals, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a generative exploration company focused on discovering new deposits of critical metals, with a primary emphasis on copper. Viridian leverages advanced exploration technologies and sustainable practices to supply metals crucial for the energy transition. Viridian is committed to responsible exploration, strong stakeholder relationships, and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 2: Results of final holes from 2024 drilling

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Co% Cu% Ni% VKS24-008 446094 6020476 70 69 23 1.8 3 1.2 0.01 0.07 0.05











3 4.2 1.2 0.01 0.06 0.06











4.2 5 0.8 0.01 0.05 0.06











5 5.7 0.7 0.01 0.03 0.05











6.55 7.8 1.25 0.01 0.04 0.05











7.8 8.45 0.65 0.01 0.10 0.07











8.45 9.6 1.15 0.05 0.21 0.36











9.6 10.3 0.7 0.04 0.14 0.32











10.3 11.45 1.15 0.01 0.08 0.06











11.45 12.6 1.15 0.02 0.29 0.15











12.6 13.3 0.7 0.05 0.26 0.38











13.3 14.3 1 0.01 0.03 0.04











14.3 15.3 1 0.01 0.06 0.06











15.3 16.3 1 0.01 0.08 0.09











16.3 17.3 1 0.02 0.08 0.11











17.3 18 0.7 0.02 0.10 0.11











18 18.65 0.65 0.03 0.19 0.19











18.65 18.95 0.3 0.04 0.14 0.32











18.95 19.7 0.75 0.01 0.11 0.09











19.7 20.95 1.25 0.01 0.11 0.09 VKS24-008 Con't









20.95 21.35 0.4 0.10 0.34 0.75











21.35 21.9 0.55 0.07 0.40 0.52











21.9 22.4 0.5 0.01 0.04 0.03











22.4 22.7 0.3 0.01 0.42 0.11











22.7 23.15 0.45 0.00 0.04 0.01 VKS24-009 446048 6020461 102 59 21 1.5 3 1.5 0.02 0.05 0.08











3 4.5 1.5 0.02 0.06 0.08











4.5 5.55 1.05 0.02 0.06 0.08











5.55 7 1.45 0.02 0.09 0.09











7 8.35 1.35 0.02 0.07 0.10











8.35 9.75 1.4 0.02 0.07 0.10











9.75 11.25 1.5 0.02 0.07 0.09











11.25 12.3 1.05 0.01 0.04 0.07











12.3 13.15 0.85 0.02 0.07 0.09











13.15 14.65 1.5 0.02 0.07 0.10











14.65 16.15 1.5 0.01 0.05 0.06











16.15 17.65 1.5 0.01 0.04 0.05











17.65 18.35 0.7 0.01 0.04 0.05











18.35 19.35 1 0.01 0.04 0.05











19.35 19.75 0.4 0.02 0.05 0.09











19.75 20.55 0.8 0.01 0.04 0.05 VKS24-010 446015 6020437 40 69 15 4.10 5.00 1 0.00 0.00 0.01











5.00 6.00 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











6.00 7.00 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











7.00 8.00 1 0.01 0.02 0.01











8.00 9.00 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











9.00 10.00 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











10.00 11.05 1 0.01 0.02 0.01











11.05 11.90 1 0.01 0.02 0.01











11.90 12.50 1 0.00 0.00 0.00











12.50 13.70 1 0.00 0.00 0.00











13.70 14.75 1 0.00 0.00 0.01 VKS24-011 446023 6020504 40 70 4.8 0.00 1.50 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











1.50 3.00 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











3.00 4.15 1.15 0.00 0.01 0.01











4.15 4.75 0.60 0.01 0.04 0.02 VKS24-012 445927 6020503 30 69 17 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01











1.00 2.00 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.05











2.00 3.00 1.00 0.01 0.05 0.05











3.00 4.00 1.00 0.03 0.14 0.13











4.00 5.00 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.04











5.00 5.60 0.60 0.01 0.04 0.05











5.60 6.25 0.65 0.01 0.02 0.03











6.25 6.90 0.65 0.01 0.04 0.05











6.90 7.50 0.60 0.01 0.05 0.05











7.50 8.40 0.90 0.01 0.03 0.03











8.40 9.65 1.25 0.01 0.03 0.03











9.65 11.00 1.35 0.00 0.01 0.01











11.00 11.90 0.90 0.01 0.04 0.03











11.90 12.60 0.70 0.01 0.04 0.03











12.60 13.40 0.80 0.01 0.02 0.01











13.40 13.90 0.50 0.01 0.07 0.06 VKS24-012 Con't









13.90 14.55 0.65 0.01 0.06 0.05











14.55 15.15 0.60 0.01 0.03 0.02











15.15 15.55 0.40 0.01 0.09 0.05











15.55 16.00 0.45 0.01 0.04 0.02











16.00 16.40 0.40 0.01 0.05 0.04











16.40 16.80 0.40 0.00 0.02 0.01 VKS24-013 445966 6020535 90 63 15 0.00 1.55 1.55 0.01 0.01 0.01











1.55 2.80 1.25 0.01 0.01 0.01











2.80 3.40 0.60 0.01 0.02 0.01











3.40 4.40 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











4.40 5.65 1.25 0.01 0.02 0.02











5.65 7.00 1.35 0.01 0.01 0.01











7.00 8.00 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











8.00 9.25 1.25 0.01 0.03 0.03











9.25 9.75 0.50 0.03 0.13 0.12











9.75 10.75 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.04











10.75 11.75 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











11.75 12.75 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01











12.75 13.80 1.05 0.01 0.01 0.02











13.80 15.05 1.25 0.01 0.01 0.02 VKS24-014 445900 6020581 70 75 24 0.00 1.50 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.02











1.50 3.00 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.03











3.00 4.50 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.02











4.50 6.00 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.03











6.00 7.15 1.15 0.01 0.03 0.03











7.15 8.50 1.35 0.01 0.03 0.03











8.50 9.50 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











9.50 10.50 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











10.50 11.50 1.00 0.01 0.03 0.02











11.50 12.50 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











12.50 13.50 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











13.50 14.50 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











14.50 15.50 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.02











15.50 16.50 1.00 0.01 0.03 0.03











16.50 17.55 1.05 0.01 0.02 0.03











17.55 18.20 0.65 0.01 0.02 0.02











18.20 19.10 0.90 0.02 0.07 0.08











19.10 19.80 0.70 0.01 0.05 0.05











19.80 20.50 0.70 0.01 0.07 0.05











20.50 21.00 0.50 0.02 0.05 0.07











21.00 22.00 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.03











22.00 23.00 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.03











23.00 23.85 0.85 0.01 0.02 0.02 VKS24-015 445863 6020492 60 78 13 0.00 1.10 1.10 0.01 0.01 0.02











1.10 2.00 0.90 0.01 0.03 0.03











2.00 3.00 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01











3.00 4.00 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01











4.00 5.00 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.02











5.00 6.20 1.20 0.00 0.00 0.01











6.20 7.10 0.90 0.01 0.03 0.02











7.10 8.00 0.90 0.01 0.04 0.04











8.00 9.00 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.03 VKS24-015 Con't









9.00 10.00 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.04











10.00 11.00 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.05











11.00 12.00 1.00 0.01 0.03 0.04











12.00 13.25 1.25 0.01 0.03 0.03 VKS24-016 447831 6012289 50 70 13 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.08 0.42 0.68











1.00 1.45 0.45 0.01 0.03 0.04











1.45 1.85 0.40 0.12 0.10 1.31











1.85 2.90 1.05 0.01 0.12 0.02











2.90 3.60 0.70 0.01 0.01 0.01











3.60 5.00 1.40 0.01 0.01 0.02











5.00 6.45 1.45 0.01 0.01 0.01











6.45 7.00 0.55 0.03 0.21 0.26











7.00 8.00 1.00 0.01 0.10 0.03











8.00 9.40 1.40 0.01 0.03 0.02











9.40 10.00 0.60 0.01 0.04 0.07











10.00 10.70 0.70 0.03 0.20 0.29











10.70 11.45 0.75 0.01 0.08 0.10











11.45 12.00 0.55 0.02 0.06 0.11











12.00 12.75 0.75 0.03 0.22 0.28 VKS24-017 446121 6020725 40 68 20 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.02 0.47 0.09











1.00 2.10 1.10 0.01 0.30 0.06











2.10 3.00 0.90 0.04 0.23 0.28











3.00 4.35 1.35 0.01 0.04 0.05











4.35 5.60 1.25 0.03 0.19 0.20











5.60 6.60 1.00 0.02 0.06 0.10











6.60 7.40 0.80 0.02 0.04 0.06











7.40 7.95 0.55 0.02 0.13 0.15











7.95 8.80 0.85 0.02 0.06 0.11











8.80 10.00 1.20 0.03 0.11 0.19











10.00 11.00 1.00 0.02 0.16 0.13











11.00 12.00 1.00 0.03 0.07 0.18











12.00 13.50 1.50 0.01 0.08 0.09











13.50 14.50 1.00 0.02 0.08 0.11











14.50 15.50 1.00 0.02 0.10 0.10











15.50 16.50 1.00 0.02 0.07 0.11











16.50 17.20 0.70 0.01 0.05 0.06











17.20 18.10 0.90 0.02 0.08 0.14











18.10 19.60 1.50 0.01 0.03 0.05 VKS24-018 446040 6020487 28 72 18 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.09 0.08











1.00 2.00 1.00 0.03 0.18 0.17











2.00 3.00 1.00 0.03 0.20 0.22











3.00 4.00 1.00 0.03 0.14 0.23











4.00 4.75 0.75 0.02 0.61 0.15











4.75 5.35 0.60 0.02 0.06 0.13











5.35 6.45 1.10 0.04 0.10 0.26











6.45 7.50 1.05 0.03 0.12 0.23











7.50 8.50 1.00 0.03 0.13 0.21











8.50 9.50 1.00 0.02 0.09 0.16











9.50 10.50 1.00 0.04 0.14 0.27











10.50 11.50 1.00 0.03 0.23 0.18











11.50 12.50 1.00 0.03 0.14 0.22











12.50 13.30 0.80 0.02 0.17 0.17 VKS24-018 Con't









13.30 14.00 0.70 0.07 0.11 0.53











14.00 15.00 1.00 0.04 0.10 0.27











15.00 15.70 0.70 0.03 0.12 0.18











15.70 16.20 0.50 0.03 0.16 0.25











16.20 17.00 0.80 0.02 0.10 0.11











17.00 18.10 1.10 0.02 0.09 0.12 VKS24-019 446030 6020461 40 76 6.9 0.00 0.25 0.25 0.01 0.09 0.08











0.25 1.25 1.00 0.04 0.27 0.27











1.25 2.25 1.00 0.05 0.19 0.32











2.25 2.75 0.50 0.10 0.07 0.77











2.75 3.40 0.65 0.03 0.21 0.22











3.40 4.00 0.60 0.03 0.33 0.21











4.00 5.00 1.00 0.03 0.09 0.25











5.00 6.05 1.05 0.06 0.21 0.45











6.05 6.35 0.30 0.01 0.13 0.08











6.35 6.85 0.50 0.07 0.18 0.51 VKS24-021 446133 6020697 40 68 15 2.70 3.95 1.25 0.01 0.05 0.07











3.95 4.55 0.60 0.02 0.17 0.16











4.55 5.45 0.90 0.04 0.31 0.30











5.45 6.90 1.45 0.01 0.07 0.05











6.90 8.00 1.10 0.05 0.24 0.36











8.00 9.05 1.05 0.03 0.23 0.21











9.05 9.95 0.90 0.03 0.21 0.26











9.95 11.00 1.05 0.04 0.19 0.32











11.00 12.00 1.00 0.04 0.19 0.28











12.00 13.00 1.00 0.04 0.34 0.29











13.00 14.00 1.00 0.04 0.21 0.33











14.00 14.70 0.70 0.04 0.17 0.29 VKS24-022 446098 6020672 62 64 3 0.00 0.60 0.60 0.04 0.35 0.31











0.60 1.10 0.50 0.01 0.05 0.03











1.10 1.90 0.80 0.04 0.18 0.23











1.90 2.50 0.60 0.03 0.15 0.17











2.50 2.80 0.30 0.05 0.12 0.38

Table 3: Results from lithology sampling of drill core from 2023

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Co% Cu% Ni% VKD23-007 447245 6013875 30 80 155 6.5 8 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











8 9.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











9.5 11 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











11 12.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











12.5 14 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











14 15.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











15.5 17 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











17 18.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











18.5 20 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











20 21.5 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











21.5 23 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











23 24.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











24.5 26 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











26 27 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 VKD23-007 cont'd









27 28 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01











28 29.4 1.40 0.01 0.01 0.01











29.4 30.5 1.10 0.01 0.01 0.02











30.5 32 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











32 33.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











33.5 34.5 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.01











34.5 35.6 1.10 0.00 0.01 0.01











35.6 37 1.40 0.01 0.01 0.01











37 38.5 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











38.5 40 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.00











40 41.5 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.00











41.5 43 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











43 44.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











44.5 46 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











46 47.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











47.5 49 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











49 50.5 1.50 0.01 0.03 0.01











50.5 52 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











52 53.5 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











53.5 55 1.50 0.01 0.06 0.01











55 56.5 1.50 0.01 0.03 0.01











56.5 58 1.50 0.01 0.04 0.01











58 59.5 1.50 0.01 0.03 0.00











59.5 61 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











61 62.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











62.5 64 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











64 65.5 1.50 0.01 0.03 0.00











65.5 67 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











67 68.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











68.5 70 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











70 71.5 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.01











71.5 73 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01











73 74.2 1.20 0.01 0.01 0.01











74.2 75.5 1.30 0.00 0.01 0.01











75.5 77 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











77 78.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











78.5 80 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











80 81.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











81.5 83 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











83 84.1 1.10 0.00 0.01 0.01











84.1 85.5 1.40 0.00 0.00 0.01











85.5 87 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











87 88.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











88.5 90 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











90 91.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











91.5 93 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











93 94.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











94.5 96 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











96 97.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











97.5 99 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











99 100.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01 VKD23-007 cont'd









100.5 102 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











102 103 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00











103 103.9 0.90 0.00 0.00 0.00











103.9 105 1.10 0.00 0.01 0.01











105 106.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











106.5 108 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











108 109.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











109.5 111 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











111 112.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











112.5 114 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











114 115.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











115.5 117 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











117 118.1 1.10 0.00 0.01 0.01











118.1 119 0.90 0.01 0.01 0.01











119 120 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01











120 121 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.02











121 122.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











122.5 124 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











124 125.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











125.5 127 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











127 128.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











128.5 130 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











130 131.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











131.5 133 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











133 134.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











134.5 136 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











136 137.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











137.5 139 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.02











139 140.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











140.5 142 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











142 143.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











143.5 145 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











145 146.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











146.5 148 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.01











148 149.5 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.02











149.5 151 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











151 152.5 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.01











152.5 154 1.50 0.00 0.01 0.02











154 155 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 VKD23-005 446341 6015033 100 80 110 2.1 4.5 2.4 0.00 0.01 0.02











4.5 6 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











6 7.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.02











7.5 8.5 1 0.00 0.01 0.02











8.5 9.7 1.2 0.00 0.00 0.01











9.7 11 1.3 0.00 0.02 0.02











11 12.3 1.3 0.00 0.01 0.01











12.3 13.5 1.2 0.01 0.02 0.02 VKD23-005 cont'd









13.5 15 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.02











15 16.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.02











16.5 18 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.02











18 19 1 0.00 0.01 0.02











19 20 1 0.00 0.00 0.02











20 21.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











21.5 23 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











23 24 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











24 25.2 1.2 0.00 0.00 0.01











25.2 26.5 1.3 0.00 0.01 0.02











26.5 28 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.02











28 29.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.02











29.5 31 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











31 32.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











32.5 34 1.5 0.01 0.00 0.02











34 35.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











35.5 37 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











37 38.5 1.5 0.00 0.02 0.02











38.5 40 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.02











40 41.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.02











41.5 43 1.5 0.01 0.01 0.02











43 44.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











44.5 46 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











46 47.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











47.5 49 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











49 50.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











50.5 52 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











52 53.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











53.5 55 1.5 0.01 0.01 0.01











55 56.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











56.5 58 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











58 59.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











59.5 61 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











61 62.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











62.5 64 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











64 65.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











65.5 67 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











67 68.5 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











68.5 70 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











70 71 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











71 72 1 0.01 0.01 0.01 VKD23-005 cont'd









72 73 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











73 74 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











74 75 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











75 76 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











76 77 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











77 78 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











78 79 1 0.00 0.00 0.01











79 80 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











80 81 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











81 82 1 0.00 0.00 0.01











82 83 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











83 84 1 0.01 0.01 0.01











84 85 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











85 86 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











86 87 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











87 88 1 0.00 0.00 0.01











88 89 1 0.00 0.00 0.01











89 90 1 0.00 0.01 0.01











90 91.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.00











91.5 93 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.01











93 94.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.00











94.5 96 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.00











96 97 1 0.01 0.02 0.01











97 98 1 0.01 0.02 0.01











98 99.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01











99.5 101 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.00











101 102.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.00











102.5 104 1.5 0.00 0.01 0.00











104 105 1 0.00 0.00 0.01











105 106.5 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.01

