Viridian Metals Outlines Basin-Scale Copper Targets and Structural Controls at Sedna and Results of AGSM

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") has completed its field program at the 2,600 km² Sedna Copper Project in the Seal Lake Basin, Labrador. The work advanced the Company's basin-scale targeting model by identifying key geological components required to host large sedimentary copper systems specifically, multi-kilometre scale reductant horizons and structural corridors over 100 km in length that would deliver copper-rich fluids to these chemical traps.

"This program represents a major technical step forward for our understanding of the basin," said, Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO of Viridian Metals. "Our approach is grounded in first principles—define the system, trace the plumbing, and follow the reductants to where they intersect major structures. We're now positioned to target copper where the right rocks and the right plumbing converge."

Highlights from the program include:

Multiple black shale horizons identified in outcrop and interpreted as reductants capable of trapping copper-rich fluids; several were traced for over 5 km, with evidence suggesting they may extend 20–30 km in strike





These black shales occur lower in the stratigraphy than any previously recognized reductants in the basin, a position commonly associated with higher prospectivity in sedimentary copper systems





One major structural corridor traced over 110–130 km of strike, with several additional structures extending tens of kilometres—potential conduits for copper-rich fluids





Carbonate sedimentary units identified, providing a secondary chemical gradient that could enhance copper mobility and concentration





identified, providing a secondary chemical gradient that could enhance copper mobility and concentration Widespread alteration and fluid indicators support the presence of copper-leaching brines across key stratigraphic intervals

Field mapping and evaluation of till material also suggest the potential presence of a second depocenter within the basin, inferred from the highly variable geology observed in parts of the project area. While this does not directly indicate increased prospectivity, greater geological variability can enhance the potential for copper accumulation by creating new trap sites and fluid pathways.

The programs were conducted over a five-week period across seven remote field camps and were led by the Compass Exploration Group Ltd, in collaboration with Dr. Simon Jones of the Irish Centre for Research in Applied Geosciences ("iCRAG").

Next Steps

Viridian is currently conducting detailed lab analysis of samples collected during the program, including geochemical and mineralogical work to better characterize fluid pathways and reductant horizons. Geophysical surveys are planned for Q3 2025 to improve resolution of subsurface structures and stratigraphy across key areas of interest.

The Company will prioritize zones where mapped reductants and structural corridors overlap, and where geochemical and geophysical signals indicate copper mobility. This integrated approach will guide the refinement of basin-scale targets and support ongoing exploration planning.

This work is supported by $225,000 in funding from Newfoundland and Labrador's 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) program and $500,000 in funding from BHP through Viridian's participation in the 2025 Xplor cohort.

Focus Shifts to Kraken Polymetallic Project

Viridian's operational focus is now shifting to drilling at its Kraken Polymetallic Project, where the Company plans to follow up on copper intercepts of up to 4.1% Cu encountered in last year's drilling. The upcoming program will aim to assess the scale and continuity of high-grade zones within a broader copper-nickel mineralized corridor.

Annual General and Special Meeting

Viridian would also like to announce that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2025.

A total of 29,768,015 shares were voted, representing 56.22% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date. All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company were passed as follows:

The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5) and shareholders approved the re-election of Lee Bowles , Sebastien Charles , Stacie Clark (known as Stacie Jones) Alan Grujic , and Tyrell Sutherland as directors of the Company.





, , (known as , and as directors of the Company. McGovern Hurley LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.





The Company's proposed amendment of its existing Surplus Security Escrow Agreement (as described in the Company's press release dated July 9, 2025 ) was approved unanimously by disinterested shareholders.

The Company now intends, effective July 31, 2025, to implement the amendment and restatement of its existing Surplus Security Escrow Agreement with a new escrow agreement as has been approved by the shareholders. A detailed description of the amendment and the material effect thereof are included in the Company's press release dated July 9, 2025.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support.

Qualified Person

Tyrell Sutherland, P.Geo, President and CEO of Viridian Metals, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensure that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

