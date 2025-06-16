Viridian Metals Appoints Stacie Jones to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacie Jones to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Jones brings extensive experience in mineral exploration and project development, further strengthening Viridian's leadership as it advances its critical metals portfolio in Labrador.

Jones brings over a decade of technical and leadership experience in mineral exploration, across a wide variety of commodities including, base metals, gold and uranium, with significant experience in remote, district scale projects. Jones works closely with exploration-stage companies to shape technical strategy, support executive decision-making, and contribute to the delivery of technical services during key phases of corporate growth. Previously, she was Vice President of Exploration at Golden Planet Mining, where she led multi-phase drill programs and played a central role in building the company's discovery pipeline.

Earlier in her career, Jones contributed significantly to the advancement of the Back River Gold Project during her time at Sabina Gold and Silver, helping to grow the global resource to over 5M oz and position the project for eventual acquisition by B2 Gold. Her broad experience across discovery, development, and corporate strategy brings valuable technical perspective to Viridian's Board as the Company advances its copper and nickel exploration efforts in Labrador.

"Stacie brings an exceptional blend of technical expertise, operational leadership, and strategic thinking to our board. Her experience advancing early-stage exploration into meaningful discovery, and her ability to bridge science with commercial execution, aligns perfectly with Viridian's mission," said Tyrell Sutherland, President of Viridian Metals. "As we scale our copper exploration efforts and deepen our commitment to responsible development, Stacie's insight will be instrumental in helping us unlock value—both in the ground and for our stakeholders."

Jones' appointment comes as Viridian advances fieldwork at its Sedna copper project and sharpens its exploration focus on copper—driven by rising global demand. The Company is also evaluating the potential to better define high-grade copper zones at its Kraken project, aiming to unlock additional value within its Labrador portfolio.

Jones' appointment is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the potential of copper and critical minerals in support of the global energy transition. With a growing portfolio of strategically located projects, Viridian is committed to responsible development, long-term value creation, and strong community partnerships.

For further information: Viridian Metals, Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO, Telephone: (613) 884-8332, Email: [email protected]