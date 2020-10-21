Virginia Lottery Shatters Performance Targets to Achieve Most Successful iLottery Launch

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), North America's leading provider of the most profitable iLottery programs, congratulates the Virginia Lottery on its unprecedented success following the launch of its iLottery program on July 1, 2020.

Virginia's recent entry into a comprehensive iLottery offering now includes same-day, single-ticket draw game sales and a robust portfolio of game content including NPi's industry-leading eInstant games. In fact, Virginia's first month of iLottery results prove that it is the most successful iLottery launch in the U.S., tracking 140% ahead of other iLottery programs recognized for industry-leading performance. The impressive trend continues as the Lottery completed its first quarter with over $121.5 million in topline play, shattering its sales projections for the entire first year by 56%. By the end of the first quarter, iLottery quickly grew to represent 18% of the Virginia Lottery's total sales portfolio.

"We are very happy with the initial results of our iLottery platform and the opportunity it provides to generate additional revenues for Virginia's K-12 public schools," said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. "Our existing eSubscriptions partnership with NPi provided a foundation to successfully launch the iLottery platform in just three months' time, and the addition of NPi's top performing eInstant games has enhanced our digital product."

Virginia's comprehensive iLottery platform makes it the sixth U.S. lottery to venture into the online gaming space. The Virginia Lottery's performance underscores the significance of the incremental revenues that the iLottery channel generates, while simultaneously demonstrating that internet sales are an essential component to protecting revenues that the Lottery generates for K-12 public education.

"We could not be more excited for the tremendous success that the Virginia Lottery team is driving through its iLottery program," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "NPi is committed to delivering innovative iLottery technology and the industry's best game content to allow lotteries to engage with players when and where they want to play. Topping all prior iLottery launches in the U.S. is a commendable achievement and a testament to NPi's vision. We are truly honored to be a part of their extended team as we share in the Lottery's commitment to support K-12 public education in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames S.à.r.l.—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs.

