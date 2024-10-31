West Virginia Lottery Launches Innovative iPLAY Program in Partnership with NeoPollard Interactive

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi" or "Company"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and Aristocrat Interactive, is proud to congratulate the West Virginia Lottery ("Lottery") on the successful launch of its groundbreaking new iLottery program—iPLAY—powered by the Company's iLottery 360° Solution.

At the heart of the solution is the NeoSphere™ platform, which manages the iPLAY program and offers popular games, such as Powerball®, Mega Millions®, and Lotto America®, along with convenient features such as Quick Pick, auto-renewal subscriptions, and favorite numbers. Additionally, players can enjoy a variety of engaging iNSTANT games from the NeoGames Studio™, like VIP Platinum, Underwater Treasures, and Queen of Diamonds. The program will regularly introduce new games to keep the gaming experience fresh and exciting, including titles from the Pollard Digital Games Studio that will be added by the end of the year.

For players to access the iPLAY program, NPi developed a new web portal (www.wvlottery.com) and mobile app for the West Virginia Lottery. The iPLAY mobile app is available for iOS and Android and offers an enhanced user interface designed to deliver an engaging mobile play experience. In line with the Lottery's commitment to responsible gaming, iPLAY also incorporates features, such as self-exclusion options and default weekly deposit limits that players can adjust to their individual preferences.

With the launch of iPLAY, the West Virginia Lottery is also unveiling its new omnichannel PlayON loyalty program. Provided by Pollard Banknote through the NPi joint venture, PlayON gives players the opportunity to earn points for in-person and online purchases or by completing activities online for access to exclusive second chance promotions and a variety of exciting rewards. Anyone who registers for an iPLAY account will be automatically enrolled in the PlayON program; however, players who prefer purchasing tickets at local retailers can also sign up and enjoy the benefits of the loyalty program.

Notably, the iPLAY program will be supported by a full suite of managed services from NPi, encompassing Acquisition, Retention, and Loyalty marketing, a dedicated Player Support Center, as well as Payout and Risk operations. These managed services will help the West Virginia Lottery engage with players online while ensuring a secure and responsible gaming environment.

John Myers, Director of the West Virginia Lottery, said, "We are incredibly excited about this new chapter of playing lottery games in West Virginia. The iLottery program provides convenience for those who like to play online and allows players to participate completely from the comfort of their homes. We are happy to also introduce our new loyalty program and are thrilled to be the first state to unveil a brand-new iLottery platform, loyalty program, and website, all concurrently. We are extremely proud of our team as they have worked diligently to prepare for this launch. Not only will iLottery help generate revenue for the state with all proceeds going towards helping seniors and veterans, education, and tourism, but it will also help improve sales at our brick-and-mortar retailers as they partner with PlayOn. We are anxiously awaiting the fun but want to stress the importance of playing responsibly and in a safe manner."

"We are thrilled to partner with the West Virginia Lottery to bring the iPLAY program to life," said Colin Hadden, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "The launch of iPLAY, in conjunction with a new website, mobile app, and PlayON loyalty program, marks a significant milestone for the West Virginia Lottery. We are confident that the comprehensive solution from NPi will deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to lottery players across the state."

Since the inception of the Lottery in 1985, the West Virginia Lottery has been dedicated to delivering fun and exciting lottery games to the people of West Virginia. Today, the Lottery generates sales of over $1.3 billion annually, with more than $576 million directed towards programs that benefit the people of West Virginia, including public education programs, services for senior citizens, and enhancements to tourism and State Parks. For more information about the West Virginia Lottery, please visit www.wvlottery.com.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and Aristocrat Interactive—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Aristocrat Interactive

Formed in 2024, Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business, which was formed in 2024 with the amalgamation of Anaxi and NeoGames' businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). Aristocrat Interactive is an industry leader in content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms, and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Gaming Systems.

