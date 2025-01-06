Virginia Lottery Awards iLottery Contract Renewal to NeoPollard Interactive

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and Aristocrat Interactive™, is pleased to announce the exercise of renewal options available under its contract for iLottery Services with the Virginia Lottery ("Lottery"). The original contract term began on October 31, 2016, and under this renewal, NPi will continue to provide iLottery services through October 30, 2028, with the option to renew for up to an additional three years.

NPi has been a key partner to the Virginia Lottery since 2016, when it was awarded a contract to provide the Lottery with an enhanced online subscription service for draw-based games using Aristocrat Interactive's iLottery solution. Since that time, the partnership has evolved to include the implementation of Aristocrat's family of iLottery technology solutions—NeoSphere™, a full iLottery platform, including NeoDraw™ Central Gaming System, NeoEngage™ customer engagement solution, and a portfolio of eInstant games via NeoGames Studio™.

The partnership between NPi and the Virginia Lottery has resulted in some remarkable successes. When the Lottery launched its full iLottery program in 2020, it set a new industry record as the highest grossing first-year program in North America. In its second year, gross wagers grew by an impressive 69%, leading to its recognition as Lottery Operator of the Year at 2022's eGaming Review ("EGR") Operator Awards. The following year, the Lottery achieved the significant milestone of becoming the first lottery in the U.S. to operate Aristocrat Interactive's completely cloud-based iLottery solution, including platform and system. Recent iLottery sales continue to impress—in the most recent quarter (Q3 2024), its iLottery program continues to maintain the highest gross sales and highest gross per capita sales of any U.S. lottery, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with NeoPollard Interactive, and excited about the future of iLottery in the Commonwealth," said Khalid Reede Jones, Executive Director, Virginia Lottery. "We're confident that our renewed partnership will help us continue to provide exceptional player experiences, responsibly grow our business, and contribute to our important mission of raising revenue for Virginia's K-12 public schools."

"We're honored to receive this contract renewal and appreciate the continuing confidence the Virginia Lottery has in our partnership," said Colin Hadden, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "The Virginia Lottery's reputation as a leader in iLottery is well-deserved, and we remain committed to supporting the Lottery's success in the coming years."

For over 36 years, the Virginia Lottery has been building an amazing organization committed to growing and giving back and having fun while doing it too. Since 1999, all Virginia Lottery profits have been used for K-12 public education in Virginia. In that time, the Virginia Lottery has contributed more than $13 billion to Virginia's public schools. To learn more, visit www.valottery.com.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and Aristocrat Interactive—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business division, and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). The business is an industry leader in content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms, and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Gaming Systems.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Colin Hadden, Vice President & General Manager, E-mail: [email protected]; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT POLLARD BANKNOTE, CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ARISTOCRAT INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Clare Acin, General Manager, Global Brand & Communications, E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]