MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Voting at the Meeting represented a total of 268,000,984 common shares of the Corporation, representing 64.48% of the 415,606,146 common shares, issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Mark Fedosiewich, André Le Bel, Donald Njegovan, Johan Pool, Mathieu Savard and Charles-Olivier Tarte were elected to the Board of Directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;



Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration;



the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as described in Vior's Management Information Circular dated October 27, 2025 (the "Circular"), was ratified, re-approved and confirmed; and



the change of the Corporation's name from "Vior Inc." to "Vior Gold Corporation Inc./ Corporation Aurifère Vior inc.", as described in the Circular.

The Corporation will proceed with implementing the shareholder approved name change in due course. Prior to effecting the change, the Corporation will issue a subsequent press release providing further details.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

