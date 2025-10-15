MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce results from its 100,000-metre drill program on its flagship Belleterre Gold Project and an update on the upcoming drilling campaign on its Ligneris Project. Both projects are located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, Quebec.

Belleterre

The newly received results include gold intercepts in the former Belleterre Mine Trend that returned 5.34 g/t Au over 2.0 meters in Conway zone, 1.98 g/t Au over 7.35 metres and 1.33 g/t Au over 3.0 metres at Aubelle zone and 4.56 g/t over 1.70 metres at Hoskin. Drillhole BV25-169, targeting the Conway zone, intersected 5.34 g/t Au over 2.0 metres at approximately 375 metres vertical depth of the Conway Zone and confirms a potential extension at depth. The mineralization is hosted within a biotite-altered and sheared mafic volcanic unit, which contains up to 5% smoky grey quartz veins.

Drillholes BV25-168 and BV25-170, targeting the Aubelle zone, intersected respectively 1.33 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 1.98 g/t Au over 7.35 metres at 720 metres and 450 metres of vertical depth. These two intervals are in the vertical extension of the Aubelle zone. The mineralization, containing up to 5% clustered and disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite with trace of clustered sphalerite and chalcopyrite, is associated with quartz veins hosted within a biotite-altered and sheared mafic volcanic unit.

Drillhole BV25-161, which followed up on drillhole BV25-143 that returned 3.0 g/t Au over 4.3 metres at Hoskin (see July 9, 2025 news release), successfully intersected mineralization at approximately 485 metres vertical depth, returning 4.56 g/t over 1.7 metres. The mineralization is hosted in a quartz vein at the contact between a gabbro and a mafic volcanic unit. Both rocks are biotite-altered near the vein and contain trace to 2% clustered and disseminated pyrite. This zone remains open the western end and at depth and demonstrates the potential for extension within the Hoskin structural corridor.

Lac Guillet Deformation Zone

Drilling in the Lac Guillet Deformation Zone, 2 kilometres south of the former Belleterre Mine Trend, is advancing well while several analytical results still pending representing approximately 25 drillholes

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior, commented: "We have completed most of the drilling in the Belleterre Mine Trend and are waiting for the drilling results from the Lac Guillet Deformation Zone to the south where approximately 25 drillholes are pending assay results. Drilling will continue until the end of the year to complete the Guillet Deformation Zone program while also testing regional targets at Belleterre."

Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.vior.ca.

Table 1 – Drill Core Assay Results

Drill Hole

Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone BV25-161 545.50 547.20 1.7 4.56 Hoskin BV25-168 821.50 824.50 3.0 1.33 Aubelle BV25-169 423.00 425.00 2.0 5.34 Conway BV25-170 507.65 515.00 7.35 1.98 Aubelle

Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole

Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing BV25-161 300 -70 694.50 675468 5254693 BV25-168 175 -65 846.40 672484 5252848 BV25-169 350 -65 497.70 672484 5252848 BV25-170 175 -65 804.20 672581 5252723

Upcoming Exploration Activities on Ligneris Project

Vior is preparing to initiate a 20,000 metres drilling program on its 100% owned Ligneris Project. The program will commence upon receipt of all required authorizations and permits that were submitted in the previous weeks. The first phase of the drilling campaign will focus on the three main mineralization zones: North Zone, Central Zone and South Zone. Historical intercepts of 537.91 g/t Au over 1.8m (DDH 275-037) and 70.0 g/t Au over 0.6m (DDH 275-27B) have been obtained in the North Zone (from SIGEOM : GM44211) , while values of 0.91 g/t Au over 24.0 metres including 5.72 g/t Au over 3.1m (DDH 275-053 from SIGEOM : GM45463) and 4.92 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (DDH L-84-4 from SIGEOM : GM41991) were obtained from Central Zone and 5.15 g/t Au over 5.9m (DDH LS-05 from SIGEOM : GM41991) and 16.84 g/t Au over 8.0m including 39.15 g/t Au over 3.0m (DDH 275-073 from SIGEOM : GM45463) have been obtained in the South Zone.

These zones are included within the felsic volcanic belt of the Rivière Octave and are affected by NE-SW shear zones of the Laflamme corridor. The abundance of polymetallic sulphides, along with strong sericite, chlorite and chloritoid alterations within the bimodal volcanic context, overlain by gold enrichment associated with intense carbonatation and a steeply dipping, ductile and anastomosing fault corridor, supports the interpretation that mineralization at Ligneris represents a hybrid system between Gold-bearing VMS and Orogenic Gold deposit. The known mineralized zones remain underexplored both at depth and laterally along strike.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior, added "We are quite excited about the upcoming drill program at Ligneris expected to start sometime in November following the receipt of the necessary permits. The Ligneris project exhibits both Gold-bearing VMS and orogenic gold deposit mineralization style and the program will aim at testing both. The program will test vertical and lateral high-grade gold and large lower grade gold intervals that were obtained historically. In addition, we will drill several regional targets in the belt that were not previously tested."

Vior has recently expanded its Ligneris project by acquiring 213 additional claims through map designation. In addition, a high-resolution magnetic helicopter-borne survey, including VLF-EM measurements is planned this fall for the northern portion of the Ligneris project. This geophysical work will provide a complete and high-quality geophysical coverage across the entire project area, enhancing the geological understanding and supporting future targeting.

Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using an Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 15 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior, Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Gold Project and is currently executing on a 100,000 metre drill program.

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact: Mathieu Savard, President and CEO, 418-670-1448, [email protected]