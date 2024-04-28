Violence doesn't stop at the walls.

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 28 of every year, Canada observes its National Day of Mourning in commemoration of those who have lost their lives, suffered illness or injury on the job or experienced a work–related tragedy. This year, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) was present on Parliament Hill to take part in a 24–hour vigil in honour of the workers for whom this day is of special relevance.

The National Day of Mourning is of key significance to federal correctional officers for many reasons. They are employed in a work environment that is marked by escalating violence, which, increasingly, targets them directly. Too often during their shifts, they suffer physical injury or are spattered with bodily fluids resulting from acts of assault against them. "Working in an environment where exposure to physical and psychological harm is routine should not be normalized. We are standing in solidarity today with our peers and with workers who are subjected to violence in the workplace" asserts Jeffrey Wilkins, National President of UCCO-SACC-CSN.

It is crucially important to note that working conditions, especially under a management structure that systematically fails to recognize and address frontline needs, have led to one of the worst diagnosed mental-health crises ever documented in Canadian history. "Correctional officers are constantly on high alert. Hundreds of us have suffered violent attacks from inmates in the last few years. As a result of this, more than half of correctional officers are diagnosed with at least one mental health injury within the first 5 years of their employment," adds Mr. Wilkins. "What we need is for our employer to take our safety and security more seriously. We have been putting solutions on the table and we need our employer to be more receptive and show more respect and appreciation towards the correctional officers who put their safety on the line each time they start their shifts."

About UCCO-SACC

UCCO-SACC-CSN was founded in Montréal, Québec, on January 19, 1999. It is a democratic non-profit, autonomous employee organization, affiliated with the CSN. The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents over 7,500 members, working in federal institutions across Canada.

