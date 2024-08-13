Vinci Aviation obtains exclusive access to a second Learjet 45

MIRABEL, QC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Vinci Aviation is proud to announce they have obtained exclusive access to a new aircraft, the Learjet 45. This move highlights the company's commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and convenience for its esteemed clientele.

The Learjet 45 is designed to cater to a diverse range of needs, making it ideal for business travel, family vacations, and corporate or luxury requirements. With a seating capacity for eight passengers, including two club seating arrangements configurations, the Learjet 45 promises an exceptional travel experience.

Vinci Aviation's new Learjet 45 (CNW Group/Vinci Aviation) Interior of the new Learjet 45 of Vinci Aviation (CNW Group/Vinci Aviation)

Air Trading Partners, the procurement firm that facilitated the commissioning of the aircraft, expressed their satisfaction in working with Vinci Aviation.

"Air Trading Partners were delighted to be Mandated by Vinci Aviation to source and procure a Learjet 45 aircraft to add to their expanding operations. After reviewing several options, a suitable candidate aircraft was identified, and we were able to quickly progress with the commission. Throughout the process, the Vinci team were a pleasure to work with, diligently working through all of the necessary documents throughout the exclusive access process to achieve an expeditious closing.

We thank the team at Vinci and their parent company, Nolinor Aviation, for putting their trust in us for this operation and should the opportunity arise, we look forward to working with them again in the future." - Ken Dyer, Senior Partner at Air Trading Partners

Designed with a focus on maximum comfort, the Learjet is equipped with advanced amenities, including heated compartments for hot meals, ensuring passengers' utmost comfort during their journey.

This new aircraft is strategically positioned in the Montreal Area and can be used from the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), the International Aerocity of Mirabel (YMX) and the Montreal Metropolitan Airport (YHU) to provide greater flexibility and reduced costs for clients in the region.

"The addition of this Learjet 45 strengthens our position in the market while also ensuring that we continue to exceed the expectations of our clients. We have also added new crew members to our team that are fully dedicated to this aircraft." - Juliette Prud'Homme, Director of Sales and Marketing at Vinci Aviation

This move aligns with Vinci Aviation's objective to expand its reach, cater to increasing demand, and offer more accessible and convenient luxury air travel options for their discerning clientele.

About Vinci Aviation



Vinci Aviation is a premier provider of bespoke private jet services, dedicated to delivering an unparalleled travel experience. Emphasizing flexibility, efficiency, and luxury, Vinci Aviation tailors each journey to meet the unique needs of its passengers. Both Learjet 45 aircraft proposed by Vinci Aviation are operated under Nolinor Aviation's charter, ensuring seamless travel solutions for both business and leisure. For more information about Vinci Aviation, please visit www.vinciaviation.com or follow @vinciaviation on Instagram.

