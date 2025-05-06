HAMILTON, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Vinci Aviation is proud to announce the strategic positioning of a Learjet 45 at John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton starting in early May 2025, marking a significant step in the expansion of its services across Southern Ontario.

Learjet 45 operated by Vinci Aviation (CNW Group/Vinci Aviation)

The aircraft will be based at Onward Aviation , a fixed-base operator (FBO) renowned for the quality of its facilities and exceptional customer service. Like Vinci Aviation , Onward is guided by strong family values, fostering a personalized, human-centered, and reliable approach. This partnership will ensure clients enjoy a seamless, elegant, and tailored experience from the moment they arrive at the terminal.

Why Hamilton?

Located just 30 minutes from downtown Toronto, Hamilton International Airport offers a smart alternative to the congestion at Pearson. It provides quicker departures, simplified access, and lower operating costs — major advantages for travelers seeking comfort, efficiency, and discretion.

Guaranteed availability, no compromises

In contrast to many charter models that rely on privately-owned aircraft — often subject to owner-imposed restrictions — Vinci Aviation offers exclusive access to a fleet of Learjet 45 aircraft. This operational independence ensures greater flexibility, enhanced responsiveness, and consistent availability for even the most demanding itineraries.

A dedicated, bilingual crew

A professional, full-time bilingual crew has been exclusively assigned to this aircraft to ensure the highest level of service. Each flight is executed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and refined experience.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in Ontario with a solution perfectly tailored to our regional clientele. The choice of Hamilton, combined with our collaboration with Onward Aviation, allows us to further elevate the Vinci experience."

– Juliette Prud'Homme, Sales Director, Vinci Aviation

This new positioning strengthens Vinci Aviation's commitment to providing accessible, flexible, and highly personalized business aviation. The Learjet 45 based in Hamilton is operated by Nolinor Aviation .

About Vinci Aviation

Vinci Aviation offers bespoke private aviation services that combine luxury, flexibility, and performance. With a modern fleet and a dedicated team, the company delivers a personalized and discreet flying experience that meets the highest standards in the industry. To learn more about Vinci Aviation's services, visit www.vinciaviation.com . You can also follow @vinciaviation on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at private aviation.

SOURCE Vinci Aviation

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Karyane Boisjoli-Desjardins of BDK Agence, [email protected], 514 236-0501