SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-MÉKINAC, QC, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Videotron today announced the expansion of its wireless coverage and service area in the Haute-Mauricie region, effective August 31. The upgrade is made possible by a partnership with Ecotel and the support of the Québec government. It will bring a major improvement in mobile communications to this region of Québec, providing more than 10,000 residents with access to Videotron's mobile services and enhancing connectivity along a number of roads.

To deliver its mobile services to more communities, Videotron will use Ecotel's telecommunications towers, which cover the town of La Tuque and make it possible to provide cellular coverage to surrounding areas for the first time. When the phased roll-out is completed in 2026, Videotron's network will be available in Saint-Joseph-de-Mékinac, Trois-Rives (Mattawin), Lac-Chat, La Bostonnais, Festubert, Lac-à-Beauce, La Croche, Lac-Édouard, Parent and Lac-Rainbow. This extended coverage will also benefit the thousands of visitors and forestry workers who travel to these areas every year.

Videotron's announcement is the latest in a series of expansions of its wireless subscription area. In addition to Haute-Mauricie, it now covers a number of new areas in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Gaspésie, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Côte-Nord. See the detailed coverage map for the new service areas.

Residents interested in subscribing to Videotron's wireless services can learn out about the attractive plans available by visiting videotron.com or their nearest retail outlet. Businesses can visit videotron.com/en/business.

Quotes

"We are proud to bring Videotron's innovative, competitively priced plans to even more Quebecers with this expansion in Haute-Mauricie. Providing reliable connectivity in partnership with Ecotel will support economic vitality in the region and improve quality of life for residents and visiters. It will also facilitate emergency communications. Videotron's commitment to serving Quebecers is stronger than ever, as this new regional roll-out clearly demonstrates."

– Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

"We are very proud to announce that the Haute-Mauricie community will finally have access to voice communications everywhere in the region. We've been working for years to bring remote communities closer to the level of connectivity found in major centres. But while we have installed the network infrastructure, we needed a consumer service provider to use our towers to extend its service to these communities. We're delighted that Videotron has answered the call!"

– Éric L'Heureux, President and founder of Ecotel

About Ecotel

Ecotel is a Canadian cellular operator registered with the ITU and the CRTC. It deploys robust infrastructure to cover remote regions and automate industrial customer processes. In 2025, Ecotel was mandated to deploy wireless high-speed Internet via LTE in the Haute-Mauricie region by installing over 200 km of fibre optics and building telecommunications towers that will support cellular connectivity in the future and accelerate wireless network roll-out.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,264,600 mobile lines as of June 30, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2025, Videotron had 1,274,200 subscribers to its television service, 1,725,900 subscribers to its Internet service, and 577,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

Read our latest news

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

Media contact: [email protected]