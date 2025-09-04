MONTRÉAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - As the new school year begins, Videotron is excited to partner with the Centre pour l'intelligence émotionnelle en ligne (CIEL) to offer Québec families practical tools for adopting informed digital practices. This long-term collaboration is timely, as parents and kids have to adjust to new rules on the use of mobile devices in schools, raising important questions about families' digital balance.

"As a major player in connectivity in Québec, we want to help our customers use technology in a healthy way," says Chantal Querry, Videotron's General Director of Marketing. "This partnership with CIEL lets us offer Québec families practical, evidence-based tools to address the new challenges of cell phone use."

"On tablets, phones and television sets, screens are here to stay, and we need to work together to promote best practices," says Emmanuelle Parent, PhD in Communication and co-founder of CIEL. "We thank Videotron for giving us the opportunity to equip kids for the digital world and provide parents with practical support."

CIEL is dedicated to raising awareness of digital issues and their effect on well-being. It educates thousands of young people across Québec about best practices for screen use through workshops in schools, talks and science outreach on social media.

Practical resources, just in time for back-to-school

Under this partnership, Videotron and CIEL are making a number of resources available to families, including:

The digital compass : A free tool designed to spark family discussion of digital habits. It includes a questionnaire to determine each family member's relationship to screens. It is intended for all family members who own a phone. Filling it out lets parents and teens see how much they have in common.

: A free tool designed to spark family discussion of digital habits. It includes a questionnaire to determine each family member's relationship to screens. It is intended for all family members who own a phone. Filling it out lets parents and teens see how much they have in common. Digital well-being workshops : Designed for elementary and high school students to promote healthy habits and prevent the harmful effects of excessive screen use.

: Designed for elementary and high school students to promote healthy habits and prevent the harmful effects of excessive screen use. Educational videos: Accessible and engaging content on topics such as cell phone use and back-to-school.

To watch the first video and learn more about the available resources, visit www.videotron.com/en/partnerships/ciel

About CIEL

The Centre pour l'intelligence émotionnelle en ligne (CIEL) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the digital well-being of children and teens. CIEL raises awareness and educates youth about digital issues through a nuanced approach and interactive workshops. Our program encourages healthy, informed navigation of digital tools and has already reached more than 50,000 young people. More information: leciel.ca.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,264,600 mobile lines as of June 30, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2025, Videotron had 1,274,200 subscribers to its television service, 1,725,900 subscribers to its Internet service, and 577,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

