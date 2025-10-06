MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - According to a Léger survey conducted between July 17 and August 2, 2025, Videotron is Quebecers' preferred telecommunications provider*. Videotron stands out with remarkable results confirming its position as undisputed leader in customer service among Québec telecommunications companies and is rated the most reliable and most trustworthy telecom in Québec*.

"Videotron's success is largely due to its human approach and the dedication of its teams across Québec," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Our commitment to serving Quebecers is stronger than ever, as these results demonstrate. Videotron is proud to make a difference in their connected lives through its solid network, transparent practices and strong regional presence."

The Léger numbers testify to Videotron's unflagging commitment to putting the customer first. More details: https://www.videotron.com/en/why-choose-videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,264,600 mobile lines as of June 30, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2025, Videotron had 1,274,200 subscribers to its television service, 1,725,900 subscribers to its Internet service, and 577,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

