VidCruiter Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

Seamless hiring, smarter decisions: enhance your UKG recruitment experience with VidCruiter's automated hiring solutions

MONCTON, NB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - VidCruiter, a global leader in recruitment automation and video interviewing solutions, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and solutions for all people. With more than 375 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management (HCM) industry focused on creating great workplace experiences to drive better business outcomes.

UKG - VidCruiter (CNW Group/VidCruiter Inc.)

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both VidCruiter and the UKG Pro ® suite can benefit from an enhanced recruiting experience with powerful automation and candidate engagement tools. From on-demand video interviews and automated scheduling to skill testing, digital reference checks and structured assessments, VidCruiter helps organizations optimize their hiring workflow. This integration ensures a more efficient, data-driven process, reducing time-to-hire while delivering a smoother, more engaging experience for candidates and hiring teams alike.

"At VidCruiter, we're thrilled to partner with UKG to deliver a seamless, technology-driven hiring experience," said JF Poirier, head of strategic partnerships at VidCruiter. "This integration empowers organizations to streamline their recruitment processes, enhance candidate engagement, and make data-driven hiring decisions— all within the UKG environment. Together, we're redefining efficiency and innovation in talent acquisition."

UKG solutions are built on the FleX platform , a modern technology framework designed to support exceptional workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work, connecting existing IT systems with innovative applications to enhance workplace productivity and employee satisfaction.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like VidCruiter allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience, and meet the needs of people throughout their life-work journey."

About VidCruiter:

VidCruiter is a global leader in video interviewing and recruitment software, helping organizations hire top talent with efficiency and precision. Its versatile platform offers automated applicant screening, structured interview tools, and automated workflows, revolutionizing the hiring process. Trusted by thousands of companies around the world, VidCruiter empowers organizations to build stronger teams while enhancing the overall candidate experience.

