VidCruiter Achieves Strategic Partner Status in Dayforce Partner Network

MONCTON, NB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - VidCruiter, a leading provider of recruitment technology, is proud to announce it has achieved Strategic Partner status within the Dayforce Partner Network, the highest possible designation. This achievement underscores the strength of the collaboration between VidCruiter and Dayforce, a global human capital management (HCM) leader.

Dayforce Partner Badge Strategic (CNW Group/VidCruiter Inc.)

Dayforce offers VidCruiter's Pre-Recorded Video Interviews and Automated Reference Checking solutions to its customers, enabling organizations to streamline hiring, reduce time-to-fill, and enhance candidate quality. VidCruiter's advanced recruitment tools integrate seamlessly with the award-winning DayforceTM platform, to help deliver an enhanced hiring experience for joint customers.

"Earning Strategic Partner status with Dayforce highlights the strength of our collaboration and the value our joint solutions bring to hiring teams. VidCruiter remains dedicated to helping organizations optimize recruitment through seamless technology integration, and we look forward to continuing our work with Dayforce to deliver top tier hiring solutions." – JF Poirier, Director of Strategic Partnerships at VidCruiter

VidCruiter's promotion to Strategic Partner status reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation, customer success, and deep product integration with Dayforce. The elevated designation recognizes VidCruiter's impact in helping organizations modernize and optimize their hiring workflows.

"VidCruiter's Strategic Partner status reflects the strength of our partnership and shared commitment to excellence," said Beata Reimer, Head of the Global Partner Ecosystem, Dayforce, Inc. "For organizations transforming their recruitment operations with Dayforce, VidCruiter brings deep industry expertise and exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to continued success together and congratulate VidCruiter on achieving our top partner designation." With this enhanced partnership level, VidCruiter and Dayforce will continue working together to expand joint go-to-market efforts and help drive greater value for customers.

Media Contact: JF Poirier, Director of Strategic Partnerships, VidCruiter, [email protected]