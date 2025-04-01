VidCruiter Completes Workday Certified Integration

MONCTON, NB, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - VidCruiter Inc, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. This certification signifies that VidCruiter's integration has met Workday's rigorous standards for security, reliability, and interoperability, providing customers with a pre-built, thoroughly tested connection. VidCruiter provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with VidCruiter's Hosted-Apply and Interview Management System.

Workday Badge (CNW Group/VidCruiter Inc.)

The integration between VidCruiter and Workday Recruiting combines VidCruiter's advanced interview management tools—such as automated scheduling, pre-recorded and live video interviews, structured ratings, skills testing and reference checking—with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) . This seamless integration enhances the recruitment process by streamlining candidate evaluations and improving hiring efficiency. Organizations like Scribe America and Racetrac have benefited from implementing this integrated solution.

"The integration between VidCruiter and Workday Recruiting empowers organizations to streamline their hiring processes by combining VidCruiter's advanced interview automation with Workday's robust human capital management capabilities. This seamless connection enables our joint customers to enhance efficiency, improve candidate experience, and make data-driven hiring decisions—all within a single workflow." - JF Poirier, Head of Strategic Partnerships at VidCruiter

"VidCruiter has enhanced our Talent Acquisition processes at RaceTrac, supporting streamlined workflows and greater efficiency across our high-volume, multi-market recruitment efforts. The automations we've built free up our recruiters to focus on what matters most—the interview and candidate experience—while also improving day-to-day operations. With deeper visibility into hiring efforts and robust reporting capabilities, leadership can further support recruiters and make more intentional, data-driven decisions." - Megan Prather, Sr Manager, Field Talent Acquisition at Racetrac

More information on VidCruiter's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace ,which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About VidCruiter

VidCruiter is a global leader in video interviewing and recruitment software, empowering organizations to hire top talent efficiently and effectively. Its flexible platform includes features like AI-powered applicant screening, structured interview tools, and automated workflows that transform the hiring process. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, VidCruiter helps companies build stronger teams while improving the overall candidate experience.

SOURCE VidCruiter Inc.

Media Relations Contact: J-F Poirier, [email protected]