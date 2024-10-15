Viasat selects ST Engineering iDirect's next-generation ground technology to accelerate customers' digital transformation

Long-term partnership expands with new technology, paving the way for further efficiency and future cloud-based deployments for energy customers.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global satellite communications leaders ST Engineering iDirect and Viasat have partnered to expand Viasat's satellite network in Latin America by deploying ST Engineering iDirect's next-generation hub infrastructure to provide advanced connectivity services for Brazil's energy industry.

ST Engineering iDirect will supply its next-generation DCR/DBR hub deployed on its Dialog platform, to offer a highly scalable and flexible solution that will enable Viasat Energy Services to quickly expand and capture new opportunities.

The DCR/DBR is a forward-compatible hub infrastructure and its rollout lays the foundation for future virtualized, cloud-based services. As its customer requirements evolve, ST Engineering iDirect has announced its Intuition ground system with standards-based, end-to-end orchestration capabilities. This aims to further speed up the time-to-market and streamline service delivery.

The DCR/DBR investment is the next step to introduce further value for Viasat Energy Services' customers. While Viasat offers maximum efficiency in its global managed services network, the new hub expansion will enable it to incrementally build on its capabilities to deliver robust coverage, capacity and connectivity for the harshest applications in remote areas.

"A testament to our long-standing partnership with Viasat and mutual commitment to innovation, this hub upgrade will provide Viasat with the scalability and flexibility needed to enhance operational efficiency across a range of use cases, including oil rigs, FPSOs (floating production, storage and offloading supply vessels) and workboat fleets, while also preparing them for potential future cloud-based deployments," said Kris Jarrett, Regional Vice President, Sales - North America, ST Engineering iDirect. "We are excited to support Viasat as it continues to deliver exceptional satellite communication services for its customers in the Brazilian oil and gas industry."

"Our collaboration with ST Engineering iDirect allows us to accelerate digital transformation for our customers by using new technologies and innovative solutions," said Dr Alexei Vederko, Senior Director, Global Engineering, Viasat Energy Services. "This can expand our capabilities to improve operational efficiency and enhance crew welfare within the energy industry, particularly in the most remote areas."

This deployment follows Viasat's implementation of the iDirect Dialog platform in 2022, which introduced the Mx-DMA MRC waveform, the industry's most flexible and dynamic return technology. The waveform is perfectly suited for Viasat's offshore customers operating in the harshest environments. Mx-DMA MRC adapts rapidly to changing satellite network traffic and link conditions, without introducing jitter and latency experienced with other waveforms, while maximizing the use of available bandwidth resources. It provides the fastest reaction time combined with precision allocation of bandwidth.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

Viasat, is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .

Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect