ST Engineering iDirect Names USSI Global Excelerator Collaboration Partner of the Year

HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced USSI Global as the recipient of its Excelerator Collaboration Partner of the Year award at the NAB Show 2025. The award recognizes USSI Global's exceptional ability in creating demand, driving business growth and exceeding customer satisfaction through its partnership with ST Engineering iDirect, underscoring their shared commitment to delivering impactful solutions for mutual success.

USSI Global provides tailored network and broadcast services, managing sales, customer support, and technical assistance for ST Engineering iDirect's broadcast solutions in the U.S. and Canada, including the award-winning MCX8000 multi carrier satellite gateway.

Tony Morelli, President & CEO, USSI Global, stated, "USSI Global is thrilled to celebrate our longstanding partnership with ST Engineering iDirect and the technological progress they are achieving across various platforms in support of the media industry. We are truly honored to be the inaugural recipient of the Excelerator Collaboration Partner of the Year award. We look forward to the opportunities that 2025 and the future hold for this partnership."

Danielle Edwards, Vice President of Channels at ST Engineering iDirect, commented, "A key tenet of our Excelerator Partner Program is driving success through deep partnership and collaboration, and USSI Global exemplifies this commitment through their unwavering focus on shared goals, open communication, and mutual support. They represent the true strength of collaborative partnership and we are delighted to recognize USSI Global as our Collaboration Partner of the Year."

The Excelerator Partner Program replaces ST Engineering iDirect's bePART partner program. For more information, visit https://www.idirect.net/excelerator/.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

